North Central Football vs Mount Union 12.16.22

North Central Returns to the Stagg Bowl

It all comes down to this. The Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl for the championship of Division III football. The North Central Cardinals took the field in the title game for the third season in a row, this time at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. On the other side, the winningest team in Division III football history, the Mount Union Purple Raiders looking for their 14th national championship. These teams had met each of the last two postseasons, with the Cardinals coming out on top both times. A third win in a row would make them national champions for the second time in three years, and secure the first undefeated season in program history.

Game Highlights

On the game’s second play, sophomore quarterback Luke Lehnen escapes the pocket and reels off a big gain. The fleet-footed QB had led NCC in rushing the previous three games. Later in the drive, good protection for Lehnen, and he finds the nation’s leading rusher and Gagliardi Trophy winner: senior running back Ethan Greeenfield. A perfectly thrown ball by Lehnen to find Greenfield on the wheel route, and the Cardinals strike first to lead 7-0.

Into the second quarter now, and with the North Central offense backed up against their own goal line, Lehnen fires a dart to junior receiver DeAngelo Hardy and off. He. Goes. Hardy, 94-yards all the way for a touchdown, his 19th receiving TD of the year and the longest scoring play in Cardinals history! He simply outruns and outmuscles the Raiders’ secondary and the Cardinals are up two touchdowns.

North Central’s leading tackler, BJ Adamchik, was ejected for a targeting penalty, but it’s next man up and his replacement Danny Nuccio makes a huge play to sack Mount Union quarterback Braxton Plunk and the sophomore linebacker is fired up. Fourteen-nothing Cardinals at the half.

Third quarter and the Purple Raiders are driving, but on fourth down they are stuffed on a huge hit by sophomore linebacker Angelo Cusumano, and the Cardinals defense preserves the two-score advantage. On the ensuing Cardinals drive, Greenfield takes a handoff, shakes off a couple tacklers, and breaks free. The nation’s best running back goes sprinting down the sideline, throws a huge stiff arm and rumbles inside the Mount Union 30. However, the Cardinals would turn it over on downs.

But Greenfield wouldn’t be stopped next time, as he starts off the 4th Quarter by taking a direct snap and rounding the corner behind a bunch of good blocks into the end zone to make it a three-score game. And with less than a quarter to go, it was looking like the Cardinals would be crowned champions.

Mount Union though of course had other ideas, and here come the Purple Raiders. Plunk, a Gagliardi finalist himself, takes things into his own hands and scrambles into the end zone to finally get his team on the board. After North Central was forced to punt, Mount Union score again: this time Plunk finds Wayne Ruby Jr. after the wide-out ran a great route and suddenly, with less than four minutes to go, it’s a a one-score game.

After recovering a Mount Union onside kick, the Cardinals offense were once again facing a third down trying to avoid giving the ball right back to the Raiders. But it’s Lehnen once again finding space, staying in bounds, and winding his way all the way down inside the ten-yard line as the Cardinals looked to ice the game. Ninety-eight yards rushing for the NCC QB in the game. A couple plays later, Lehnen finds Hardy along the sideline in the end zone for what looks like a touchdown, but it’s called incomplete. It certainly looked like a catch, DeAngelo Hardy certainly thought so, and after review it is indeed a touchdown! Hardy’s 20th touchdown catch of the year and a two-score lead for North Central with 1:24 to go.

However, Mount Union weren’t giving up the fight. The Raiders quickly drive down the field and Plunk finds Edwin Reed on the slant over the middle for another touchdown. Tension to the end in this championship game. To keep the miracle dream alive, they then had to recover an onside kick, but it’s DeAngelo Hardy who secures the football to finally put a bow on the win for the Cardinals. All that was left was for Lehnen to take a knee, and the North Central Cardinals are national champions for the second time in three years! Lehnen and Hardy immediately run for the trophy to kick off the much deserved celebrations after a perfect 15-0 season. Brad Spencer wins a title in his first season as head coach, honored with the Gatorade bath from Dan Gilroy and Will Ebert. The final score from the final game of an unforgettable season: North Central wins the Stagg Bowl, 28-21.