Rich and Lester Sacks, Chisum Strong Run

Defensive linemen Tyler Rich and Dan Lester and running back Jordan Chisum all made big plays in North Central’s win over Carthage and are the subjects of this week’s Check the Tape segment as head coach Brad Spencer breaks down highlights with Alex Campbell.

Senior defensive end Tyler Rich recorded three sacks in the game, including two almost identical ones in which he used a quick spin move to go around Carthage’s left tackle and spring forward to take down the quarterback.

“Tyler really showed up, we’re happy to see that,” said Spencer. “We saw what type of player he can be, and we’re gonna need that going forward.”

Meanwhile, junior defensive tackle Dan Lester also had two sacks, but primarily thanks to pure strength rather than any particular technique. Lester is also perhaps the most celebratory Cardinal after making a big play.

“Dan’s a great young man, we’re excited to have him in the program,” Spencer said. “He’s super athletic for his size and how big he is. I think people would be surprised at his athleticism and the things that he can do on and off the football field. He plays with heart, loves his teammates, he’s a phenomenal glue-guy and also a phenomenal talent.”

Finally, just missing out on Red Zone Play of the Week was sophomore running back Jordan Chisum, who had an impressive run in which he careful navigated traffic, trucked a Carthage defensive back and then nearly made it all the way to the end zone on an over 60-yard carry.

“Jordan had a great individual effort there once he got to the second level,” said Spencer. “I think if we get a couple blocks a little bit longer he’s in the end zone. Jordan’s another one of those running backs we have that we can count on at any point of the game. It was great to see him get some carries and have some success.”