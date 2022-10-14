Terrence Hill Opening Kickoff Touchdown

For this week’s Red Zone Play of the Game, there’s nowhere else we can look than a 94-yard opening kickoff return touchdown for Terrence Hill that got things going for the Cardinals against Carroll University in Waukesha, Wisconsin on Saturday. The senior running back fielded the kickoff at his own six-yard-line, picked up a few blocks (in particular from Joe Sacco, Will Vernon and Danny Nuccio), and broke a few tackles to break into the open field and use his track-sprinter speed to take it all the way for a touchdown.

It was a first ever kick-return touchdown for Terrence Hill, and he was far from done in this game. He added a 23-yard receiving touchdown and a 15-yard rushing touchdown to make it a hat trick for himself, a significant part of the 73-point effort by the Cardinals in the victory.

Hill only touched the ball four time in the game (the other being a three-yard run), but he was certainly efficient with those opportunities. That was a them of the day, as sophomore quarterback Luke Lehnen threw four touchdowns on just 10 completions and fellow senior running back Ethan Greenfield averaged almost 14 yards per carry in a 137-yard performance.