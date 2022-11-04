Zack Orr Pick Six

For this week’s Red Zone Play of the Game, how could it not be the pick-sic by sophomore defensive back Zack Orr? He made a one-handed grab to snag the ball out of the air on the pass from North Park quarterback Matt Eck, and then takes it to the house for his first career touchdown. It’s Orr’s team-leading fourth interception of the season, helping lead the Cardinals in interceptions with 17, and he’s been a big reason this defense has made history this season. Their shutout of the Vikings in this week’s 59-0 victory was their fourth in a row, a new program record. The Cardinals picked off Eck three times in the game, with Jahmar Daniel and Garrett Fiduccia securing the other two takeaways.

The Cardinals defense is now averaging just 5.6 point-per-game on the season, fourth best in all of Division III, and their turnover ratio of 1.88 is fifth-best in the nation, with both marks leading the CCIW. Next up for the Cardinals are the Illinois Wesleyan Titans, against whom North Central currently has an 11-game winning streak. Last year, the Cardinals conceded just a single touchdown in a 55-7 victory under the lights at Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium.