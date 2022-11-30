What are 2023’s hottest catering & event trends? On this Business Forward, Kaylin Risvold, President and CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, joins David Miller, Managing Owner at Elements at Water Street on location at his event space in Downtown Naperville to learn more about some of the industry trends that are sure to be sizzling hot in 2023. They discuss how popular experiential dining is and what foods people are eating now. The segment concludes with a lively discussion on champagne toasts and David teaching Kaylin how to open a bottle of bubbly with a sword!

​​Business Forward Guest

David Miller, Managing Owner at Elements at Water Street

About Elements at Water Street

Located in the heart of downtown Naperville, occupying the 2nd floor of riverfront Hotel Indigo, Elements boasts a 4,200 sq. ft. ballroom with 250 seating availability, plus a large pre-reception lounge and open-air views of the beautiful Riverwalk. Adjacent to the lounge is an elegant meeting space accommodating 100 guests for a multitude of corporate meetings and private dining needs. Enjoy the 158 guest room accommodations of Hotel Indigo and the convenient on-site parking garage with valet service. Locally sourced and chef-inspired rustic urban cuisine with complete menu planning, private tastings, full-service bar needs, wait staff, and day-of-event coordination. Elements organic, contemporary design of flowing water, ribboned hardwood ceilings, and a stunning pedestrian skywalk leading your guests from the hotel into your event space will have you and your guests talking about your memorable event for years to come. To book: Wedding Receptions: www.elementsnaperville.com/weddings Corporate functions: www.elementsnaperville.com/corporate-events Social Gatherings: www.elementsnaperville.com/social-events

About the Naperville Chamber of Commerce

As one of the largest Chambers in Illinois, the NACC prides itself on bold-thinking and pushing past outdated agendas to uncover the tools and know-how needed for business growth and development. The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce has one goal: to move Business Forward towards an engaged, thriving community by being Your Advocate and Your Resource for Our Community. The NACC is 5-star Accredited from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, an honor bestowed on only 1% of Chambers nationwide. Learn more at: www.naperville.net.

