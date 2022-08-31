Are we in a recession? In this edition of Dollars & Sense, Anita Knotts, Founder & CEO of the Lotus Women’s Institute, joins 630 Naperville host Joe Chura to discuss WHO determines if we are or are not in a recession and HOW they make that decision. Regardless of where the economy is headed, Anita offers tips and advice on how families can control what they are doing with their money right now to be financially secure in the future.

Three Financial Action Items to Consider Now 1. Get rid of high-interest credit card debt. 2. If you’re lucky enough to have extra cash, add it to your emergency funds. 3. Continue to invest for the long term.

Who is Anita Knotts?

Anita Knotts is the Founder & CEO of Lotus Women’s Institute. After a successful career in wealth management, Anita launched this enterprise with the mission to attract, develop and advance women in finance. As a woman of color, she wants to see more women enter client-facing roles and connect them with firms who are sincerely committed to DEI. While she is based in the Chicago suburbs, Anita is working with financial service firms around the country who are seeking female candidates for their organizations. Anita strongly believes that the hiring; development, and advancement of diverse groups in our business communities is not just an altruistic mission, it is a business imperative.

What is the Lotus Women’s Institute?

Lotus Women’s Institute is on a mission to transform the world of finance. Our vision is to attract, develop and advance women – and women of color – in finance!

