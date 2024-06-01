Beidelman Furniture – the oldest business in DuPage County

Beidelman Furniture is the oldest business in DuPage County, and the oldest furniture business in Illinois. The family-owned business has something for everyone, from pieces that can be purchased directly off the showroom floor to custom orders. “If somebody sees a chair they like, but they want a different fabric, we have all the fabrics, and they can do a lot of custom ordering,” says Lana Heitmanek.

Beidelman Furniture has pieces for the entire home

With a first floor showroom and a third floor full of furniture options, customers can design their home to their needs. “We have enough furniture in this store that you could buy off the floor that you could definitely do something immediately,” says Heitmanek. All the furniture lines, incuding Best Home Furnishings, England Furniture Co., and Whittier Furniture, create pieces that are built in America.

A long history in Naperville

The original workroom of Beidelman Furniture made furniture, cabinets, and caskets, as a funeral chapel was attached to the workroom. “They were also building the coffins back here, which was very common during that time,” says Kate Heitmanek, Lana’s daughter. “Part of our Naperville history is that one of the oldest retailers in the country, which was Kroeler, was started out of this building….At that time we had a much smaller showroom that was an old wooden building that was at the place where our building was now. In 1927, they moved the old wood structure over to where the patio is at Bev’s now, and we did business out of that building until they were finished building the big, brick building.”

Beidelman Furniture has been in the Naperville community for over 160 years.