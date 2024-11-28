Breaking the mystique of personal training

Personal training can help anyone meet their fitness goals. Plenty of people are inspired to get healthier and improve their physical health, but most don’t possess the thorough knowledge to get there on their own. While exercise, diet, ingrained habits, stress, lifestyle, etc. all impact one’s overall health, it’s nearly impossible to be objective in evaluating your own current state and achieving your goals.

That’s where a personal trainer can be helpful but taking that leap can be challenging, especially if you’re changing a tough do-it-yourself mindset. Here are 5 main myths about working with a personal trainer. Bust these fallacies and find a professional who can help accelerate your progress toward your fitness goals:

Myth #1: I’m not at the right weight or fitness level to work with a personal trainer

There is no “right” weight or fitness level for hiring a personal trainer. The catalyst for working with a trainer is different for everyone, but it comes down to wanting to bridge the gap between your current state of fitness and your ultimate goal. For someone experiencing specific challenges, whether it’s excess weight or other specific health issues, finding the right trainer who has successfully helped others in a similar situation is likely the best scenario.

Myth #2: I can get fit on my own. Why should I pay for a personal trainer?

We all have blind spots, so it’s helpful to have people we trust point those aspects out to us in an honest yet helpful way. Is your diet derailing your progress? Could stress be impacting your goal achievement? Are you working out too much or too little, or not focusing on the right kinds of exercise? Working with a personal trainer doesn’t have to be costly, nor does it have to be a long-term commitment. Getting a different perspective or a confidence boost from someone who is experienced in helping people find their fitness groove can be a game-changing moment.

Myth #3: A personal trainer will embarrass me by telling me everything I’m doing is wrong

Are there trainers out there with a bolder approach who might be more overt with criticism? Of course there are, but there are as many different trainers and approaches as there are people looking to get fit. In short, there’s someone for everyone. If you’re worried about being “shamed,” then do your due diligence to find the right person who will encourage and motivate you – even when you indulge a little more than you should have. An empathetic trainer recognizes human nature and understands weaknesses and will help you get back on track when you go a little sideways.

Myth #4: Working with a personal trainer is intimidating because they’re always in great shape

Just like regular people, personal trainers come in all shapes and sizes. The key is to find one whose philosophy and approach fits with your personality and goals; your mission is to leverage their experience to become the best version of yourself. And, if your personal trainer happens to be phenomenally fit, then use that as your inspiration to reach your fitness goals faster!

Myth #5: I don’t have time to work with a personal trainer

Most people have multiple responsibilities: job, family, pets, hobbies, etc. While improving health and fitness is important, working out for hours a day typically isn’t practical – or necessary. This also holds true for working with a trainer – if you have time to work out a few days a week, you certainly have time to work with a personal trainer. Sometimes a few sessions with a professional are all one person needs, while someone else may have weekly sessions for several months. It all depends on the individual and their health and fitness goals. Plus, there are no hard and fast rules about working with a personal trainer. Try it out. If It’s not for you, then move on. However, you might find that the right personal trainer is just the formula to get you to realize a new and even better you.

