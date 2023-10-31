Exciting new holiday reads for kids

630 Naperville is on location at Anderson’s Bookshop with Owner Becky Anderson to introduce you to some fantastic new holiday books for kids hitting the shelves this season. These heartwarming tales will surely become cherished classics in your holiday home.

Becky Anderson’s top new holiday children’s books

1. We Disagree About This Tree: A Christmas Story by Ross Collins’ Mouse and Bear Stories

Bear and Mouse face off in a hilarious tree-decorating showdown. Will a compromise save Christmas?

2. How Does Santa Go Down the Chimney? By Mac Barnett, Jon Klassen (Illustrator)

Discover the whimsical ways Santa might navigate chimneys in this side-splitting tale.

3. Dasher: How a Brave Little Doe Changed Christmas Forever by Matt Tavares

Join Dasher, a courageous reindeer, on her journey to meet Santa and change Christmas forever.

4. One for Each Night: The Greatest Chanukah Stories of All Time by Sholom Aleichem, Elie Wiesel, S. Y. Agnon

Dive into a diverse collection of Chanukah stories, poems, and essays by classic and contemporary authors like Sholom Aleichem and Elie Wiesel. Gain insights into the Festival of Lights across cultures and times and its relevance to modern Jewish identity.

5. Eight Nights of Lights: A Celebration of Hanukkah by Leslie Kimmelman, Hilli Kushnir (Illustrator)

Experience the magic of Hanukkah through a young girl’s eyes. Light the candle-shaped book each night!