Family-friendly Naperville holiday events & activities

The holiday season is here, and Naperville is buzzing with exciting activities and events to make your celebrations unforgettable. Carlos Madinya, representing the Naperville Convention & Visitors Bureau, recently visited 630 Naperville to share his top family-friendly holiday recommendations for the city. Here are some of his suggestions:

Naperville holiday activities and events for families with kids

Holiday Parade of Lights

The Rotary Club of Naperville is again teaming up with the Downtown Naperville Alliance to bring you the spectacular 2023 Holiday Parade of Lights. The parade will travel through the heart of downtown Naperville on Friday, November 24. The cherished parade will weave its way through downtown as it lights up the night with dazzling floats, marching bands, and Santa Claus himself! NCTV17 will offer live coverage starting around 6:45 p.m. on Friday, November 24, if you cannot attend the parade.

Naper Nights

The Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise invites you to immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Naper Lights, an incredible display of holiday lights and synchronized sound. Stroll along Water Street, Foyo Plaza, Jaycees Park, and the Riverwalk in Downtown Naperville. The event is free and open to the public from Thanksgiving to New Year’s.

Naperville trolley light tours

Naperville Trolley & Tours offers three different holiday light trolley tours to see beautiful lights all over the city. The northern tour covers the homes north of 75th Street, the southern tour covers the homes south of 75th Street, and new this year is the EASTERN tour, which has homes on the east side of town blended in with a few from the north and the south side of town. The trolleys are fully enclosed and heated and run in all weather. The price is $25 per person for all ages for the public tours.

Naperville holiday light Tuk Tuk tours

Visitors and locals alike are invited to celebrate the holidays in Naperville by embarking on a tour of the city’s breathtaking holiday light displays in a Tuk Tuk Naperville on a Naperville Holiday Light Tour. With rates starting at $25 per person, this one-hour tour is ideal for ushering in the festive season and creating cherished memories.

Naperville’s Park District Santa’s Workshop

Naperville’s little ones and family members of all ages will enjoy a unique visit with Santa inside his magical workshop. Reservations are required at Naperville’s Park District Santa’s Workshop, located at Paddleboat Quarry Rentals at 441 Aurora Avenue in Naperville along the Riverwalk. The line to visit with Santa will queue outdoors, so it is encouraged to dress for the

weather. The cost to meet with Santa is $ 10 for Naperville residents and $15 for nonresidents. On-site registration and walk-up registrations will not be available. The Naperville Park District highly recommends families register early to secure their spot at this event.

Family-friendly holiday Naperville performances

Enjoy the arts this season with captivating fine art and musical performances for the whole family throughout Naperville.

The Naperville Nutcracker

All ages are welcome to celebrate another captivating year of The Naperville Nutcracker, presented by the Elise Flagg Academy of Dance. This beloved tradition continues, allowing audiences to immerse themselves in the enchantment of the holiday season. With Tchaikovsky’s enduring musical score, beautiful costumes, impressive sets, and remarkable dance performances, the show assures that it will fill their hearts with joy and enchantment. Performances will be held December 8-10th at North Central College’s Pfeiffer Hall.

Holidays and Harmonies: Handel to Jazz

Experience the season’s joy with the Naperville Chorus and the Pete Ellman Big Band as they present”Holidays and Harmonies: Handel to Jazz.” This festive event combines lively jazz, classic holiday songs, Handel’s Messiah choruses, and an audience sing-along. Tickets are priced between $25 and $30, and the event will take place on December 9th and 10th at Wentz Hall, North Central College.

Naperville is the ultimate destination for families this holiday season, offering diverse activities and events to create festive memories.