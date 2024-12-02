Get all you need for the holiday season in Downtown Naperville

The holiday season is here, and Downtown Naperville is ready, whether it’s holiday decor, apparel, or gifts for the whole family. Katie Wood, Interim Executive Director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance takes shoppers on a spree through downtown Naperville

Little Luxuries is an immersive experience

Wood’s first stop on her shopping spree is Little Luxuries. Located on Main Street, this boutique has the most amazing holiday gifts and decor like snow globes, jewelry, candles, and entertaining items. Everything catered to envelop the shopper in the holiday spirit.

Find the perfect holiday outfit at Boutique Poppy

Specializing in women’s apparel, Boutique Poppy offers clothing in sizes XS to XL. They also have local artisan-created items like ornaments and hand-poured candles. Boutique Poppy is located on Washington Street.

One-of-a-kind gifts and clothing at Tinker: A Children’s Boutique

Looking for quality clothing pieces for a child? Tinker: A Children’s Boutique has it all. These are quality pieces that are meant to last and be passed down. They have collectible toys as well, including the Maileg mice.

Customize gifts at Saraboo Creek

Many of the items at Saraboo Creek can be customized, like the ornaments and houses. They also offer jewelry, purses, and a unique collection of Nora Fleming platters and interchangeable minis.

End a shopping spree with a sweet treat at Kilwins

Wood’s last stop of the day was to Kilwins. One holiday feature is their various forms of heritage chocolate, including shreds to melt into hot chocolate and peppermint bark. Don’t forget the caramel apples either. Each granny smith apple is dipped in caramel and covered in various toppings.

Plenty of great restaurants in Downtown Naperville

Wood reminds everyone that after shopping, you can experience a great night out as well! With a variety of cuisines, everyone is sure to find something tasty to enjoy.

Host: Katie Wood, Interim Executive Director – Downtown Naperville Alliance