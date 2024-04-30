Handmade, wood-fired pizza at Billy Bricks in Naperville

Join Chris Grano as he heads to Billy Bricks Pizza in Naperville for a conversation with owner Ric Gruber.

What makes Billy Brick Pizza unique?

“Here, we do everything by hand,” says Gruber, “from making the dough to making most of our ingredients, to stretching and then working the traditional ovens. One of the things that also differentiates us from a lot of others is that all of our flour and many of our ingredients that go on our pizzas we import from Italy.”

New seasonal pizza

The newest pizza style at Billy Bricks is the Sweet Heat. It has a garlic and olive oil base with pepperoni, peppadew peppers, julienne basil, and locally sourced honey. The pizzas at Billy Bricks are hand-stretched, with a high-hydration dough. The pizzas are then cooked in a wood-fired oven at high temperatures. The hydration and heat levels make for a crispy crust.

About Chris Grano

Chris Grano joins 630 Naperville to host Naper Bites, showcasing the best food Naperville offers. Chris says the only thing he craves more than the next bite of delicious food to review is a deep connection to his community. As a realtor who lives and works in Naperville, serving 40+ families each year, Chris knows that the incredible restaurant scene Naperville offers is a big draw for people moving to the area.

Raising two young children with his wife Alicia, Chris believes that for Naperville to continue to be a great place to live and raise a family, we must support our local restaurants and other businesses to keep them thriving. Chris brings years of experience on camera and on stage as a singer and actor and currently hosts the Naperville Real Talk podcast.