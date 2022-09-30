Highlighting Naperville Artist & Author Rich Lo

Naperville Artist in Action

“Now I have a voice to tell stories about Chinese Americans and their important contributions to our great country,” said artist Rich Lo in a recent interview with 630 Naperville host Joe Chura. The local author and artist sat down to talk about his activism and artwork. During the interview, Lo shared how he got started, what inspires his work today, and why he choose Naperville when he was looking for a place to call home.

Mural at the Chinese American Museum of Chicago

Lo created a mural depicting Chinese Opera on the west wall at the Chinese American Museum of Chicago in June 2022. The piece showcases three main opera actors. Lo’s father was a composer and band leader for the opera in Hong Kong. He had to give it up when the family immigrated to the United States. As a child in Hong Kong, Lo often accompanied his father to rehearsals and live performances, and his childhood opera experience provided great references for the mural. The Chinese American Museum of Chicago is located in Chinatown, where Lo grew up. He spent 39 days working on the mural and was happy to be immersed in and contribute to the vibrant neighborhood he loves.

About Rich Lo

Rich Lo is an author/illustrator, commercial and fine artist. His work can be found on the packaging, ads for national brands, and in retail stores. His first picture book Father’s Chinese Opera was named an ALA Asian Pacific American Award for Literature Honor Book. A combination of imagination and technical excellence is the key to Rich’s work. He has lived in Naperville with his family since 1991.

