Le Chocolat du Bouchard offers a full chocolate experience

Opened in 2004, Le Chocolat du Bouchard began with indulgent chocolate and sweet patisserie. Owner Cathy Bouchard sat down with Katie Wood of the Downtown Naperville Alliance for another segment of Around Downtown on 630 Naperville.

“I was a chocoholic my whole life, like everybody,” says Bouchard. The chocolate shop offers one of the Midwest’s largest imported European and domestic chocolate offerings. Shoppers can choose from a variety of items including truffles, toffees, creams, caramels, and so much more. The sweets don’t stop there, as the shop features a patisserie showcasing macarons, mousse tarts, and even carrot cake.

“I specialize in bringing in chocolates from all over the world,” says Bouchard, “and about every three months I have an imported shipment come in from Belgium.”

Custom cakes and private parties

When it comes to planning a special event, Le Chocolat du Bouchard can help with custom cakes and dessert tables to bring, or an event can be hosted in their private party space upstairs.

“I’ve been doing cakes for probably 35 years of my life,” says Bouchard, “because I used to have a bridal company several years ago. So I specialized in sweets tables and wedding cakes.”

More than dessert at Bistro du Bouchard

Right next door to the chocolate and patisserie is Bistro du Bouchard, serving up French-inspired comfort foods. Pair a meal with a glass of wine, and complete it with a decadent chocolate martini.

“We do fabulous chocolate martinis,” says Bouchard. “We use real chocolate. It’s melted and put into these martinis. And everybody says they are the best chocolate martinis they’ve ever had.”

Le Chocolat du Bouchard is located at 127-129 S. Washington Street.

Host: Katie Wood, Interim Executive Director, Downtown Naperville Alliance

Guest: Cathay Bouchard, Owner – Le Chocolat du Bouchard