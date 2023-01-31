“Lucky Bev” Patterson Frier looks back on life in Naperville

Bev’s restaurant and bar sits proudly on the corner of Washington and Chicago in downtown Naperville, but how many know the story behind its name? 630 Naperville’s Liz Spencer sits down with long-time resident, Bev Patterson Frier, to see why she is a “Naperville Notable,” and reflect on her many years in the city that helped make her “Lucky Bev.”

Music is the heart of Bev Patterson Frier

Bev Patterson Frier is well known in her community for her beautiful piano and organ playing and ability to play just about any tune by ear. She even took lessons with the head organist at the (then) Chicago Stadium, where she played at several Blackhawks games,

“Those pipes were all throughout the stadium. It was a fabulous instrument.”

Aside from her career as organist and pianist, Patterson Frier became a prominent business owner in the Naperville area, opening Bev Patterson, Piano and Organ Company, located in downtown Naperville. Later, in an effort to upgrade from her 700 square-foot property behind Beidelman Furniture, Bev purchased the standard oil gas station on Washington and Chicago. The store was so successful in the new location, that three more stores were opened in surrounding areas. Bev sold her stores in 1982, but retained ownership of her Naperville and Addison properties. The Naperville property would then become Jimmy’s Grill, and now, Bev’s.

Bev the pilot

Bev’s hobbies aside from music include her love for aviation, an activity through which she met her second husband, Bill. Unsure at first, Bev’s friend insisted she take flying lessons and she eventually earned her pilot’s license. Bev purchased her first two-seater plane and flying became a major part of her and Bill’s life together,

“It was wonderful to have somebody to talk to about your flying and share it.”

Bev Patterson Frier’s philosophy

As she reflects upon her many years in Naperville, Bev calls herself “Lucky Bev” for all the great opportunities the city has brought her,

“My philosophy in life is when one door shuts, a better one’s going to open.”