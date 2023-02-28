As flight prices soar, many families have decided to stay grounded and look for vacation opportunities in their backyards. 630 Naperville co-host Paige Ronchetti sat down with The Naperville Convention & Visitors Bureau’s Carlos Madinya to get his recommendations on the best Naperville staycations for families.

What are some of the best family-friendly hotels in Naperville?

Naperville boasts 18 hotels with a wide array of kid-friendly amenities. The local hotels cater to families with various wants and needs, and local accommodations run from luxurious full-service hotels to comfortable mid-level economic options.

Carlos suggested options like the Extended Stay in Naperville for those families looking for more space to stretch out and the economical option to cook for themselves in the kitchenette. He also said many local hotels have complimentary breakfast options included in their base rates, which is a great money-saving tool for anyone looking to save a little cash during their stay.

And what child doesn’t love a staycation at a hotel with a pool? Many Naperville hotels have indoor pools that kids can enjoy year-round. The Hampton Inn is the only hotel in Naperville to offer an outdoor pool which is great for those hot summer months.

What can families do in Naperville?

Naperville is home to a plethora of attractions that will keep the entire family entertained. Including the following:

The DuPage Children’s Museum is great for families with kids between 3 months – 10 years old. The museum boasts over 150 hands-on activities in the three-story discovery center.

Naper Settlement is a 13-acre outdoor history museum just steps from Downtown Naperville. The museum offers interactive activities for all ages,

Funtopia is an adventure park that combines sports and fun. With climbing walls, a rope course, a ninja course, a giant slide, and a toddler area, there is truly something for every family member!

iFLY is indoor skydiving great for ages 3 to 103….they make the dream of flight a reality by giving their customers “wings” in a safe and realistic indoor environment.

TopGolf is an indoor/outdoor golf entertainment complex perfect for year-round play. In addition to golf, families will enjoy their music, giant TVs, and a hand-crafted food & beverage menu.

WhirlyBall is perfect for families looking for many activity options under one roof. The two-story entertainment center features WhirlyBall courts, bowling, laser tag, and pop-up games.

The best restaurants for kids in Naperville

Naperville has over 300 dining opportunities, ranging from high-end experiences to casual and relaxed ones. Check out dinenaperville for a full listing of Naperville area restaurants.

For more details and ideas on Naperville staycations for families, check out all the great online resources available at the Naperville Convention & Visitors Bureau.