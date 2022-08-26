Playing sports and athletics has many benefits, particularly for young kids and teens during their development. Not only do sports keep kids active and healthy, they also teach teamwork, commitment and problem-solving skills, while boosting self-esteem and reducing stress. For these reasons, Naperville’s affinity for athletics should come as no surprise, as sports as a whole are a gem cherished by so many athletes and spectators alike. You can see it on the fields and in the stands.

From youth sports to high school athletics to collegiate competitions, local athletes of all ages love to challenge their rivals and themselves, pushing their own limits to achieve

athletic greatness. It seems to pay off, as our many talented teams make headlines year after year, bringing home regional, state, and even national titles across a variety of sports, making their hometown proud.

The city’s many parks, fields, and facilities make it possible for these athletes to train and practice, but also serve as places for the greater public to come together for a game or two as

well. Our town also embraces community sports as a way to have fun and foster camaraderie.

The abundance of athletic activities truly shines in our town and that’s why it makes our list of Naperville gems!