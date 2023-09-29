Postpartum fitness tips to help you find strength in motherhood

Bringing a new life into the world is a remarkable journey, and the postpartum phase can be just as transformative. While embracing motherhood’s joys, taking care of your physical and mental well-being is essential. On this 630 Naperville, Lauren Pedecone from FIT4MOM Naperville joins host Paige Ronchetti to offer advice for those embarking on their fitness journey post-partum and demonstrate a few exercises to help women re-discover their strength in motherhood.

Lauren’s top tips for moms getting started are below.

Rest, relax, and enjoy those baby snuggles: While you might be anxious to get back into a fitness routine soon after the baby is born, you and your baby need to enjoy those first few weeks to let your body heal and bond with the baby. Sit back, put your feet up, and let those around you take care of the everyday chores as much as possible. Enjoy those precious baby snuggles!

1. When you are feeling up to it, start slow

The post-pregnancy body experiences a tremendous transformation, so it’s crucial to start an exercise routine gently and at the point it feels best. Every mom is different, every pregnancy is different, so listen to your body. Begin with quick walks. This low-impact activity helps with physical recovery and provides a peaceful bonding moment with the baby. Gradually increase the duration and intensity of walks as you feel more comfortable. And be sure to bring water with you to stay hydrated!

2. Pelvic floor exercises

Pelvic floor exercises, such as Kegels, can be a helpful exercise for postpartum recovery. They can help strengthen the muscles that support the bladder, uterus, and bowels. Properly done, they can aid in preventing and treating issues like urinary incontinence. Consult your healthcare provider for guidance on how to perform these exercises correctly.

3. Core-strengthening exercises

Core muscles, including your abdominal and lower back muscles, provide stability and support. Gentle core-strengthening exercises like pelvic tilts and leg slides can help new moms regain strength without putting excessive strain on their bodies.

4. Yoga and stretching

Yoga, stretching, and mindfulness. It can help improve flexibility, reduce stress, and promote relaxation. Many classes cater specifically to new moms, allowing you to bring your baby along.

5. Strength training

Once you’ve recovered sufficiently, consider incorporating light strength training into your routine. Focus on exercises that target major muscle groups, such as squats, lunges, and modified push-ups. Start with low weights and gradually increase as your strength improves.

Reclaiming strength after pregnancy is a journey that should be approached with patience and self-compassion. Every woman’s postpartum experience is unique, and there’s no rush to achieve a specific fitness level. The key is to prioritize your health and well-being while enjoying the precious moments of motherhood.

Disclaimer: Before starting any exercise program post-pregnancy, it’s essential to consult your healthcare provider first.

FIT4MOM Naperville

FIT4MOM Naperville is a nurturing community for mothers that provides fitness programs tailored for expecting and postpartum women. They host weekly playgroups, monthly social gatherings, outings, community events, a book club, and more. The dedicated instructor team specializes in coaching women’s bodies, ensuring a safe fitness experience, while the entire staff is committed to accompanying mothers on their journey through motherhood.