Preparing your car for the winter, advice from Naperville dealership

When it comes to winter, nobody likes to be left out in the cold. That’s why if you do have to go out in your vehicle, it’s important to take precautions to ensure safe travels to and from your destination. Senior Master Technician Mark Fisher from Fair Oaks Ford in Naperville offers his top 5 tips for keeping you and your vehicle safe during the cold winter months.

Tip #1: Test your battery before severe winter weather

It’s not quite as easy to know the battery life of your vehicle as it might be your cell phone. While a car battery typically lasts three to four years, it’s impossible to know how much life is left in it without properly testing it. Fisher recommends bringing your vehicle into a dealership or service center to have its battery properly tested by a professional. He says while your car might start one day, it might not the next, especially when the weather dips below freezing.

Tip #2: Check and fill your tires

There are two things that ought to be checked for your tires to ensure vehicle drivers without issue: treads and tire pressure. Carefully look at your tires’ treads to see how worn they are or if there are any punctures in the tire to determine if they need replacing. For the pressure, every vehicle’s tires have varying recommended amount of pressure, an amount which Fishers advises can be found on a label typically located inside the passenger door well. He says to read that sticker and then to proceed to fill your tires to that level, if not a little above, as a rapid drop in temperature could quickly reduce the amount of air in your tires.

Tip #3: Have your belts and hoses checked

Every vehicle has multiple hoses and sometimes multiple belts. “There are no set times or mileage for when belts and hoses get replaced,” said Fisher. He says it’s best for the average driver to simply have these parts inspected by a professional.

Tip #4: Keep your windshield protected

One thing you can keep protected yourself is your windshield and wipers. Fisher says it’s best to top off the fluid now before severe weather hits and to make sure you use a solvent with adequate alcohol level, which will prevent it from freezing. A summer solvent by contrast has little to no alcohol and therefore will freeze.

It’s also important to check your wiper blades, something you can do yourself by hitting the washer button and if the wipers clear the water without any streaks, they’re good to go. Otherwise, they should be replaced. Fisher cautions drivers not to use the car’s solvent and wipers to clear off snow and ice but an ice scraper instead. Doing so could tear the blades.

Tip #5: Gas up and have a winter safety kit on hand

One of the most important ways to keep you safe is to have plenty of gas in the tank. Keeping the tank more full than not reduces the likelihood of the fuel freezing. It also is great to have in case you find yourself needing to drive a bit to get to a gas station or to safety in inclement weather.

Additionally, it also helps to have a winter safety kit on hand. The National Weather Service recommends the following items stay with you as you drive this winter:

Ice scraper

Warm clothing (hat, gloves, coat, scarf)

Cell phone and charger

First-aid kit

Jump cables

Flashlight

Water and snacks

Blanket

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!