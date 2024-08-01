Tapville Social – Naperville offers an innovative dining experience

At Tapville Social – Naperville, guests can customize their dining experience, starting with the beverages. Upon entering Tapville, head to the hostess stand and get a pour pass. With this pass, head over to the more than 60 taps and select your drink. Take your pour pass, place it in the slot near the tap you want, and make your selection.

“It’s a unique presentation within the hospitality industry,” says Jeremy Smirnov, manager of Tapville Social – Naperville. “Everything is based on a self-pour concept, where you can come in and get what’s called the pour pass. It’s a little card, and you can slide that into any of the slots. We have about 60 different types of wine, beer, ciders, seltzers, things like that, and everything is measured by the ounce. So you can just pour yourself however much you like. So it’s fun to taste a bunch of different things just by pouring yourself one ounce before you commit to a full glass of something.”

An emphasis on craft beer, fine wines, and small-batch spirits

Tapville focuses on sourcing beer from craft breweries. “We tend to favor small producers, independent producers, things like that, and things that you won’t find in a lot of places,” says Smirnov. Small, independent producers are not just for the beer, but for wine and spirits as well.

“We have craft cocktails, and a great wealth of spirits that we offer,” added Smirnov. “A lot of those are boutique offerings from smaller independent producers like the Armrut collaboration. There are only 256 bottles made, and we have a few of those. There is La Gritona tequila, which is, woman owned and operated distiller in Guadalupe, Jalisco, Mexico. Some of our signature drinks are created with that. And yes, you can definitely come into the bar and order whatever you’d like.”

Food, special events, and patio dining

The pour pass can be used for more than just drinks. At every table is a tablet. Place the pour pass on the sensor, and order food right to the table. A traditional server is available as well. Tapville serves brunch on the weekends and also hosts special events like their cocktails and cupcakes event, where guests can try a cocktail and a cupcake, perfectly paired.

During nice weather, enjoy the back patio. “On weekends we have live music right now on the patio,” says Smirnov. “As the weather kind of in the summer winds down, we’re gonna transfer that indoors. And on rainy days we can do that indoors too.”

Tapville Social – Naperville is located at 216 S. Washington, Naperville, IL 60540.

Host: Katie Wood, Downtown Naperville Alliance

Guest: Jeremy Smirnov, Manager of Tapville Social – Naperville