Theresa Sullivan reflects on “intense” time on Naperville city council

When Theresa Sullivan ran for Naperville City Council, she wanted more voices on the dais that would represent the average resident.

“It seemed like the government was into helping small businesses, which is really important, but I felt like sometimes the residents’ voices got drowned out,” said Theresa Sullivan. “I wanted Naperville to vote for a woman, a little bit younger, was in the middle of raising my kids here, and just be that practical voice of somebody who’s not connected or a politician. So for me, I thought, be the change you wish to see.”

Upon running, Sullivan told herself and her friends, “I don’t know if I’m going to win, but nobody’s going to out-hustle me.”

That hustle garnered enough votes in the 2019 local election to earn herself a seat on the city council, a role she would fulfill for one four-year term.

Tackling Controversial Issues

“The whole four years, it seemed like it was intense,” she said because of all the hot-button issues that often kept the council debating late, sometimes until 2 am. One of the first of such issues was the state-wide legalization of cannabis. Sullivan says she was surprised by the state legislation and when it came time for the city council to determine Naperville’s stance on whether or not to permit marijuana dispensaries, it was her idea to put it on a public referendum.

“I felt like we have to give this to the people to decide because it is so close and there’s so many feelings,” said Sullivan. “Why don’t we see what the people think and then I will go with whatever comes out in the referendum and that’s exactly what happened.”

Sullivan says she was also proud to be part of the city council when they passed an ordinance prohibiting commercial sales of cats and dogs, an issue that had been debated since 2014.

“I felt like Naperville really had the love for animals and community that we could set this precedent and maybe the state would follow & that’s what wound up happening so that was a really good day because we did something that was really meaningful.”

Also during her term, the council voted to ban assault weapons, adopted a resolution to the Safe-T act, turned down landmark status for the Kroehler YMCA, and approved a new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Manager for the city.

“There was so much emotion that came with a lot of these decisions and the reactions and with the relationships with the council members & I so I think that took a much bigger role, and toll I would even say, than I would’ve anticipated.”

Still, she wouldn’t have had it any other way, she is proud to have had the opportunity to serve the Naperville community in local government.

“What an honor and I’m so glad that I did.”

Sullivan chose to not seek reelection after the end of her term, so she would have time to relax with a good book or listen to some Taylor Swift music. And while she is looking forward to this period to recharge she wants to remain active in the Naperville community.