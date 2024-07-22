Congregation Beth Shalom of Naperville is open to all

For over 50 years, Congregation Beth Shalom of Naperville (CBS) has been an independent Jewish community. They are home to over 240 member families from the western suburbs, including DuPage, Will, and Kane counties. They are a diverse congregation, where Jews and their interfaith families can find friendship and belonging, deepening our knowledge of Judaism and practicing mitzvot (good deeds).

Worship style incorporates elements from all of the major Jewish movements, with prayers sung joyfully in a balance of Hebrew and English. They value equal participation for men and women in all aspects of congregational life. CBS celebrates diversity and recognizes the fact that Jews are and always have been a multi-racial, multi-ethnic people. They are a congregation which celebrates and supports the lives and contributions of its LGBTQ+ members and friends.

Religious education and Jewish identity

Religious education at Congregation Beth Shalom is all about empowering students to develop their Jewish identity. Sunday School focuses on holidays, learning Hebrew, and understanding what Judaism means to each child as an individual and as a collective synagogue. The newly revamped Hebrew program offers one-on-one weekly Hebrew instruction, as does Bar and Bat Mitzvah tutoring. Family programs, preschool, joyous holiday celebrations, music classes, and children’s services round out programs.

Congregation Beth Shalom provides learning opportunities of Jewish interest to all adult members, such as Hebrew language courses, adult B’nai mitzvah, weekly Torah study, and guest speakers. Social connections abound; from holiday celebrations, book clubs, challah making, a Hanukkah party and cookie exchange, Purim carnivals, Community Seder, Israeli dancing, bowling, a community giving garden, and monthly community dinners are just some of the regular events. They have many social groups, including a young families group, a seniors group, youth groups, and many more.

Congregation Beth Shalom is committed to the well being of the broader Naperville community, participating in community events and volunteering through the Tikkun Olam (Repairing the World) program.

Host: Liz Spencer – Business Connection

Guest: Rabbi David Eber – Congregation Beth Shalom