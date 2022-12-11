K. Peterson Architects Build Relationships

K. Peterson Associates, Inc Architects (KPAI) has been in business for more than 30 years, originally in Downers Grove, now in Naperville, IL. They are a full-service Architectural Design Firm, providing expertise in the areas of Architecture, Interior Design and Interior Space Planning/Programming. They have established a reputation of helping to fulfill client goals in an efficient, creative and cost-effective manner. This is accomplished through superior communication and design skills, combined with a “hands-on” understanding of the construction means and methods, and a healthy respect for the construction and real estate community within which they work; they listen!

Internal Organization is structured in a way as to provide the highest level of personal attention to each client and project that they undertake. The Principals of the firm that a client meets, at the beginning of the job, are the individuals who will be working on the project through its’ completion. They do not ask clients to sift through multi-level layers of management to get a question answered.

A unique aspect to their business is that they have been involved in, and have expertise in a wide variety of design and construction Building Type projects. They provide services for New Construction, Renovations and Building Additions that include Single and Multi-Family Residential, Office, Healthcare, Theatre Arts (both live performance and movie venues), Industrial, Institutional, Commercial Retail and Food Service. Over the past years, they have designed an average of one million square feet of space per year. Also, of important note, is that more than 50% of their clientele are repeat clients. Some of those clients have been with the KPAI firm since the business was established.

Business Connection Guest

Kevin Peterson, Owner-K. Peterson Associates, Inc Architects

K. Peterson Associates, Inc Architects

315 Spring Ave

Naperville, IL 60540

(630) 548-1315

Email

