Treat varicose veins with Dr. Narendra Garg

Varicose veins are a common condition, especially among those in their 30s, 40s, and 50s. While they are often seen as a cosmetic issue, varicose veins can also pose significant medical concerns, including pain and discomfort and potential skin breakdown.

What are varicose veins?

Varicose veins are enlarged, swollen veins that typically occur in the lower legs. These veins are part of the body’s circulatory system, tasked with returning blood from the extremities to the heart. When these veins become damaged or inefficient, the blood does not flow as it should. The result? Increased pressure within the veins, causing them to expand and become visible on the skin’s surface.

As the veins become weaker, they may leak blood or blood components into the surrounding tissue, leading to swelling, skin discoloration, and in severe cases, ulceration of the skin.

Modern treatments for varicose veins

Thanks to advancements in medical technology, varicose veins can now be treated with minimally invasive techniques, eliminating the need for traditional surgical procedures like vein stripping. One of the most common treatments involves the use of laser therapy to close off the damaged veins. These treatments are highly effective, and they come with several advantages:

Minimally invasive: No need for incisions or long recovery times.

Quick recovery: Many patients can return to work or normal activities on the same day.

Long-lasting results: Most patients experience significant improvement in both appearance and comfort.

Dr. Narendra Garg is an expert in varicose vein treatment

Narendra Garg, MD, a board-certified physician in internal medicine, has dedicated the last 12 years to specializing in the treatment of varicose veins. As one of the first doctors in the Chicagoland area to offer non-surgical, laser-based treatments, Dr. Garg is passionate about helping patients achieve both cosmetic and medical relief from their symptoms.

“I find it incredibly fulfilling when patients tell me how much better they feel after their treatment—whether it’s a return to playing tennis or simply feeling more confident in their appearance,” said Dr. Garg.

Business Connection guest: Dr. Narendra Garg, Veins Without Surgery