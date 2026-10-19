GradePlusTrade is Naperville’s trading card grading specialists

GradePlusTrade is a Naperville, Illinois-based trading card and collectibles business specializing in professional card grading services, sports cards, Pokémon cards, and collectible trading card products. Founded in April 2023 by Naperville resident and entrepreneur Paul Ihnatiuk, GradePlusTrade has established itself as a destination for collectors throughout Naperville, Aurora, Plainfield, Bolingbrook, and the greater Chicago metropolitan area.

Located at 2112 Winding River Drive, Suite 108, in Naperville, GradePlusTrade offers collectors a convenient, knowledgeable, and trustworthy place to buy, sell, and professionally grade their trading cards. While many traditional card shops focus primarily on retail products, GradePlusTrade distinguishes itself through its emphasis on professional grading services, particularly submissions to Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA), one of the industry’s most recognized trading card authentication and grading companies.

Making professional card grading accessible

Professional trading card grading has become an increasingly important part of the collectibles industry. Whether customers collect vintage baseball cards, modern basketball and football cards, Pokémon cards, or other trading card games, GradePlusTrade helps simplify the grading process.

From preparing submissions to helping customers understand grading options, the company’s mission is to make professional card grading accessible to everyone, from first-time collectors to experienced hobbyists.

In addition to grading services, GradePlusTrade offers a selection of sports cards, Pokémon cards, graded collectibles, and other collectible merchandise. The business also purchases trading cards, providing collectors with opportunities to sell individual cards and collections.

A growing Naperville business

Since opening its doors in 2023, GradePlusTrade has experienced substantial growth, reflecting both the increasing popularity of trading card collecting and the company’s commitment to customer service.

Founder Paul Ihnatiuk holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Lewis University. Drawing upon his professional background in business development, sales, and management, Ihnatiuk has focused on developing a scalable business model centered around customer relationships, operational efficiency, and specialized grading expertise.

GradePlusTrade has also partnered with Tim Sinclair, the recognizable public address announcer associated with the Chicago Bulls, Chicago Bears, Chicago Fire, and University of Illinois athletics. Sinclair’s involvement in the company’s social media efforts helps connect GradePlusTrade with sports fans and collectors throughout the region.

Bringing GradePlusTrade to communities nationwide

Building upon the success of its Naperville location, GradePlusTrade has launched a franchising initiative designed to bring its unique trading card retail and grading services model to additional markets.

Through its franchise program, GradePlusTrade aims to provide entrepreneurs with an opportunity to enter the growing collectibles industry using an established business concept, operational processes, and a recognizable brand identity.

The company’s long-term vision is to establish a network of GradePlusTrade locations where collectors can receive consistent, professional service while enjoying the community atmosphere of a neighborhood hobby shop.

Visit GradePlusTrade in Naperville

Whether you’re a lifelong sports card collector, a Pokémon enthusiast, someone rediscovering a childhood collection, or simply curious about the value of your trading cards, GradePlusTrade welcomes collectors of all experience levels.

2112 Winding River Drive, Suite 108

Naperville, IL 60564

(630) 465-0140

Website: https://gradeplustrade.com

Franchise Opportunities: https://gradeplustrade.com/pages/franchise

Business Profiles guests: Paul Ihnatiuk, Owner, and Tim Sinclair, Chicago Bulls/Bears/Fire and Illini public addresser and Social Media Partner