Explore Haraz Coffee House and its Yemeni roots

Originating from the Haraz Mountains of Yemen, Haraz Coffee House brings the rich, authentic taste of terrace-grown organic coffee to Aurora, IL. With nearly 50 locations across the country and its Aurora branch opening in October 2025, the growing coffee house is introducing the community to traditional Yemeni coffee and tea rooted in centuries of culture.

Haraz Coffee House is known for its terrace-grown organic coffee, cultivated in the mountainous regions of Yemen. Guests can explore a wide variety of specialty lattes and traditional drinks, including Adeni tea, Maleki coffee, Saudi coffee, and Turkish coffee, along with many other handcrafted selections.

Beyond traditional brews, the menu features an exciting lineup of matcha drinks in flavors like strawberry, mango, pistachio, lavender, and dragon fruit — one of the shop’s most popular offerings.

The experience extends past beverages. Guests can pair their drinks with savory and sweet treats, including fresh croissants, signature Bee Bites, and a wide variety of cheesecakes and milk cakes.

The Aurora location is owned by brother-in-laws Shajgil Iqbal and Baseer Jagirdar, who say being family-owned is central to what makes Haraz Coffee House unique. Their goal is to create more than a coffee shop. They envision a welcoming space where customers can relax in a warm, cozy ambiance, enjoy curated music, and experience the rich tradition and culture of Yemen one cup at a time.

“Just having that family bond, I think, gravitates towards that close-knit environment, even for the people that come in and have a cup of coffee with us,” said Jagirdar. “When people enter the coffee shop, I want them to feel as if they are family. That’s why I want to greet them right away, give them the best silverware possible, and hopefully they will leave fulfilled and happy.”

With organic Yemeni coffee, specialty matcha drinks, traditional teas, and house-made desserts, Haraz Coffee House offers both a taste of Yemen and a place designed for connection.

Haraz Coffee House

1076 Illinois Rte 59

Aurora, IL 60504

(630) 701-2326

Website

Business Profile Guests: Sharjil Iqbal and Baseer Jagirdar, owners of Haraz Coffee House