HearingLife brings state-of-the-art hearing care to community

HearingLife offers free hearing tests, which empowers people to understand the importance of good hearing and helps them take charge of dealing with any changes.

“The sign of hearing loss that people mention most often is trouble hearing the television,”said hearing instrument specialist Steve DeMari. “Chances are the TV is not getting quieter, so if you are turning up the volume higher than you used to, that’s a sign you need a hearing test.”

When to get a hearing test

It’s recommended to get a baseline hearing test starting at age 60, but you should come in sooner if you have any signs of hearing loss, such as trouble hearing on the telephone, difficulty hearing a whisper or trouble hearing in restaurants.

“People are often apprehensive about needing hearing aids,” says DeMari, “they have an idea of what the hearing aids look like or sound like, but hearing aid technology has come so far over the years. Just in my time in this field, it’s amazing what hearing aids can do now.”

HearingLife offers a full range of hearing aids from major manufacturers at a variety of price points. Plus, our insurance experts will help customers utilize benefits to make hearing aids more affordable.

“It’s mainly about staying connected with family and friends – people will put off hearing care and cope as long as they can, but coping means you’re missing things and some things are pretty important.”

HearingLife is expanding in the Chicago area

HearingLife is now open in Woodridge, IL, the third new location for the company in the Chicago metro area.

“We recognize there is a need for quality hearing care in Woodridge and the surrounding area,” said DeMari. “As someone who has lived in the area for over 30 years, I’m pleased to be part of bringing that care to the community.”

HearingLife

8600 Woodward Avenue, Suite 400

Woodridge, IL 60517

(331) 294-8253

Email: contact-us@hearinglife.com

Business Profiles guest: Stephen DeMari, Hearing Instrument Specialist