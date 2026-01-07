Molex and FIRST Robotics create connections for life through global STEM engagement

Molex continues to expand its commitment to empowering future innovators through its dynamic partnership with FIRST® Robotics, an organization recognized worldwide for inspiring young people to become leaders in science and technology. As a global leader in connectivity and electronic solutions, Molex grounds its community stewardship in four strategic pillars—STEAM & Education, Innovation & Entrepreneurship, Empowering Our Neighborhoods, and Advancing Health & Wellness.

Molex’s sponsorship of FIRST reflects all four pillars, reinforcing the company’s mission to Create Connections for Life and cultivate the next generation of engineers, problem-solvers, and changemakers.

Molex’s support for FIRST Robotics extends well beyond traditional corporate sponsorship

As a global in-kind supplier sponsor, Molex provides high-quality electronic components, interconnect solutions, and engineering resources that help FIRST teams design reliable, competition-ready robots. These components often play a pivotal role in driving robot performance, giving students firsthand experience with the same technologies used in advanced industrial, automotive, and communication systems. Learn more about Molex’s involvement with FIRST.

At the core of this partnership is the belief that hands-on STEM education fosters confidence, creativity, and perseverance. Molex invests in programs that spark curiosity in students of all ages, providing them with the tools and mentorship needed to transform ideas into real-world solutions. Through team sponsorships, event support, and dedicated mentor involvement, the company helps ensure that FIRST programs remain accessible and impactful across diverse communities around the world.

Molex employees guide students within FIRST Robotics

Molex employees—many of whom are engineers, technologists, and innovators themselves—serve as mentors, judges, and volunteers within the FIRST ecosystem. Their guidance offers students a meaningful connection to industry professionals who understand the challenges and triumphs of technical problem-solving. These mentors help students refine their engineering design processes, explore innovative thinking, and develop critical collaboration and communication skills. For many participants, the opportunity to work closely with Molex experts provides valuable insight into career pathways in engineering, manufacturing, product development, and technology leadership.

The impact of the Molex–FIRST partnership is evident in the stories shared by students and mentors alike. Students frequently highlight how the program helped shape their identity as future engineers or entrepreneurs, often serving as the catalyst for college opportunities, internships, and STEM-focused career ambitions. Teams also emphasize that Molex’s sponsorship broadened their access to essential components and technical knowledge, elevating their ability to compete and innovate at a high level.

By supporting FIRST Robotics, Molex not only advances its own commitment to global innovation but also strengthens the world’s STEM talent pipeline. Through sustained investment, mentorship, and technological expertise, Molex helps empower young people to build a better tomorrow—one connection at a time.

