Prevention is the best medicine with Pioneer Diagnostics & Imaging

Founded in 2006, Pioneer Diagnostics & Imaging is a trusted, community-focused diagnostic center. They have been dedicated to providing cutting-edge imaging and preventive healthcare services to the Naperville community since 2020.

Their mission is simple: early detection, better outcomes, and healthier communities. They are a mobile company specializing in geriatric, memory care, and home-bound patients. The team collaborates with top physicians and healthcare providers to ensure patients receive accurate, timely, and compassionate care.

Empowering patients to take charge of their health

Pioneer specializes in advanced diagnostic imaging and preventive health screenings designed to catch conditions early, when treatment is most effective. Services include: Ultrasound, EKG, X-Ray, DEXA, Pulmonary Function Testing, Home Sleep Studies, Cardiac Monitoring, and Echocardiograms.

Pioneer is also proud to offer a revolutionary advancement in breast cancer detection and diagnosis: 3D Breast CT imaging utilizing the cutting-edge Koning Vera Breast CT system. As the only imaging center in Illinois with this technology, Pioneer can provide the community with the most comfortable, accurate, and advanced breast imaging experience available. This system takes imaging to an entirely new level, addressing common patient concerns and offering unparalleled diagnostic clarity.

All of these services are designed not only for diagnosis but also for preventive care, ensuring that conditions like osteoporosis, heart disease, stroke, and cancer can be addressed early.

By making advanced imaging and health screenings accessible, they help patients avoid life-threatening complications. Whether it’s through stroke-preventative vascular screenings, sleep apnea testing, or early cancer detection, the focus is always on long-term wellness.

Prioritizing the patient experience at Pioneer Diagnostics & Imaging

The staff at Pioneer Diagnostics takes care of patients from start to finish, going above and beyond to make every moment a patient spends in the clinic stress-free. They also offer in-house billing, so patients have a lower expected cost than at larger medical centers.

The name Pioneer is very fitting, as they are a minority woman-owned business. As women, they understand how important it is to keep the family healthy and thriving. Everyone has busy lives. Pioneer is a one-stop shop for every diagnostic need. Accidents happen, and they are able to make same-day quick appointments so you can get back to family time.

CEO Sameena Israr has over 35 years of experience in health care. She applies her decades of expertise to everyday business. She believes everyone has the right to great, accessible health care. At Pioneer, you’re not just a patient. Your overall wellness is the mission. An ongoing journey where every choice you make supports your physical, mental, and emotional health.

Pioneer Diagnostic & Imaging

387 Shuman Blvd Suite 210E

Naperville IL 60563

630-329-8161

pioneerdr.com

Business Profiles guests: Sameena Israr, CEO, and Gabi Rodriguez, Regional Manager