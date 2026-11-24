On November 19, KidsMatter hosted its annual Youth Service Awards, recognizing the outstanding volunteer efforts by local Naperville area students.

“Tonight we are celebrating 19 young people who have chosen to make serving a priority in their lives,” said Nina Menis, CEO and executive director of KidsMatter. “You have demonstrated the asset of service to others by devoting your time, talent, heart, and impacting other people’s lives in a positive way.”

The 2026 award recipients

Each student volunteer was chosen by a nominating nonprofit organization.

“The young people who are here tonight represent 12 different organizations,” said Menis, “and we are also honoring those groups who nominated them. For they have provided our youth with the opportunity to serve.”

Alex Weber and Kyle Dulik, recognized by 360 Youth Services

Deb Dash and Sid Brahmandam, recognized by the Alive Center

Hari Ananthakrishnan and Roohi Fathima, recognized by Endeavor Health Edward Hospital

Makena Backes, recognized by Good Shepherd Church Fusion Disability Mission

Lilly Bree, Tien Nghiem, and Tai Nghiem, recognized by KidsMatter

Sophie Lopez, recognized by Little Friends

Hailey Lopez, recognized by NAMI DuPage

Frida Rodd, recognized by Naper Settlement

Grace Katinos and Nick Katinos, recognized by the Naperville Park District

Hadley Benson and Shreyash Gupta, recognized by the Naperville Public Library

Suma Gundapaneni, recognized by The Morton Arboretum

Marko Zeba, recognized by Turning Pointe Autism Foundation

About KidsMatter

Founded in 2001, KidsMatter is an organization that serves young people in the community in its mission to build resilient kids who say “No” to destructive choices and “Yes” to their endless possibilities. KidsMatter offers many programs that encourage personal and professional growth for the youth of the community.

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