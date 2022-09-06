2022 Naperville Labor Day Parade Delights Crowd

The 2022 Uber Eats Labor Day Parade hosted by the Naperville Jaycees took place on the streets of downtown Naperville on Monday, September 5. The parade kicked off at Naperville North High School weaving its way through downtown streets and delighted crowds. The parade is part of the Jaycees’ annual end-of-summer Last Fling festival. Jodi Bernicky of the Jaycees and Kaylin Risvold of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce emceed the parade and live broadcast on NCTV17.

2022 Labor Day Parade Grand Marshals

The Naperville Jaycees named 2022 Special Olympics Gold Medalists Ryan Gronowski, Lou Pisani and Peter Silagi as their 2022 Uber Eats Labor Day Parade Grand Marshals. The three athletes competed in a Flag Football tournament with teammates from around the state. Since 2014, they have been playing Special Olympics Flag Football with DVSA (DuPage Valley Special Athletes). Flag Football became an official Special Olympics sport in Illinois in 2018, since then DVSA has won two state championships.

Ryan “Gronk” Gronowski is a 2016 graduate of Neuqua Valley High School where he was an avid fan of all sporting events. In addition to Special Olympies Flag Football, Ryan plays Basketball, Softball, Swimming, Bowling, Floor Hockey, Track and Field and Unified Soccer.

Louis Pisani graduated in 2016 from Naperville North High School following 4 years as manager for football and basketball teams. In addition to flag football, Lou has competed in Special Olympics Alpine Skiing, Soccer, Tennis, Softball, Volleyball, Golf, Basketball, Floor Hockey, Unified Golf, Soccer, Tennis and Chicago Blackhawks Special Hockey.

Peter Silagi is a 2008 graduate of Waubonsie Valley High School and earned his bachelor’s in history from Northern Illinois University. In high school he participated in Basketball, Swimming, Track and Bowling. Peter currently competes with WDSRA (Western DuPage Special Recreation Association) in Basketball and Softball and flag football with DVSA.

About the Last Fling

The Naperville Jaycees’ Last Fling is a family-friendly community festival that takes place over Labor Day Weekend in and around Downtown Naperville and, for many, is a fun way to say farewell to summer! The Last Fling offers a wide variety of attractions for all ages to enjoy including national and local musicians on two stages, Family Fun Land, a carnival, unique special events, a business expo, and a running event. The Naperville Jaycees is dedicated to helping the community. From Holiday Food Baskets to the annual Easter Egg Hunt, the Naperville Jaycees helps the community by volunteering time, fundraising, helping others, and recognizing the outstanding efforts of others within the community.

More Community Events

