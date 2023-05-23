2023 CAPS ceremony awards Naperville Police personnel

By: Anna Rozner, NCTV17
Published: May 23, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT

Share:
Back to Community Events
Donate Today Buy This Video

Citizens Appreciate Public Safety (CAPS) held their annual Police Awards on Thursday, May 18, at Meson Sabika in Naperville. The yearly ceremony, which  awards outstanding Naperville Police personnel, pays tribute to all those who serve in the police force in our community.  To begin the evening, Officer Katherine Moore sang the National Anthem then Police Chaplian Mike Hurst led the invocation.  Among the many awards presented was the highly anticipated George Pradel award, which honors the late retired Police Lieutenant and Mayor A. George Pradel. CAPS considers this award their highest honor and this year it was presented to Officer Kevin Fasana for his outstanding work and effort in mental health crises training and preparedness on mental health related calls.

Police Department awards presented by Chief Arres

Telecommunicator of the Year: Diane Taber

Medal of Valor: Sergeant Frank Tonkovich

Meritorious Unit:

Officers Joshua Christenson, Neil Desmond, Ryan Ford, Adam Fulkerson, Juan Leon, Kevin Merrihew, Christopher Schaefer, Mark Schumacher, Jason Woods
Sergeants Jonathon Pope and Derek Zook
Commander Matthew Egan

Meritorious Service Award: Officer Richard Waszak

CAPS Awards

Officer Dawn Fletcher
Officer Harold Bressler
Officer Joshua Chlebanowski
Officer Christopher Reading
Officer Zachary Thomas
Officer Brad Wiater
Sergeant Eddie Corneliusen
Sergeant Timothy Curran
Sergeant Michael McLean
Officer Kevin Jarzabkowski
Officer Kevin Fasana
Officer Harold Bressler
Officer Shaun Susnis
Sergeant Frank Tonkovich

CAPS awards were presented by board members; Ashley Shi, Matthew Smith, Shafeek Abubaker, Ron Hume, Anthony Nettleton, and Thomas Ross

Board of Fire and Police Commissioners’ Award

Presented by BOFP Chairman Ron Davidson to Officer Colton Parchem

George Pradel Award

Presented by CAPS Chairman Wes Wernette and Police Chief Jason Arres to Officer Kevin Fasana

CAPS Nominations

The Citizens Appreciate Public Safety (CAPS) accepts nominations from citizens who wish to recognize police/fire personnel on their exemplary acts of public service in the community.

You can nominate any member of the Police or Fire Departments here.

The nominations will be considered for recognition during the annual Fire Department CAPS Awards event in October and the annual Police Department CAPS Awards event in May.

 

To watch more community events and presentations, click here.