2023 CAPS ceremony awards Naperville Police personnel

Citizens Appreciate Public Safety (CAPS) held their annual Police Awards on Thursday, May 18, at Meson Sabika in Naperville. The yearly ceremony, which awards outstanding Naperville Police personnel, pays tribute to all those who serve in the police force in our community. To begin the evening, Officer Katherine Moore sang the National Anthem then Police Chaplian Mike Hurst led the invocation. Among the many awards presented was the highly anticipated George Pradel award, which honors the late retired Police Lieutenant and Mayor A. George Pradel. CAPS considers this award their highest honor and this year it was presented to Officer Kevin Fasana for his outstanding work and effort in mental health crises training and preparedness on mental health related calls.

Telecommunicator of the Year: Diane Taber

Medal of Valor: Sergeant Frank Tonkovich

Meritorious Unit:

Officers Joshua Christenson, Neil Desmond, Ryan Ford, Adam Fulkerson, Juan Leon, Kevin Merrihew, Christopher Schaefer, Mark Schumacher, Jason Woods

Sergeants Jonathon Pope and Derek Zook

Commander Matthew Egan

Meritorious Service Award: Officer Richard Waszak

Officer Dawn Fletcher

Officer Harold Bressler

Officer Joshua Chlebanowski

Officer Christopher Reading

Officer Zachary Thomas

Officer Brad Wiater

Sergeant Eddie Corneliusen

Sergeant Timothy Curran

Sergeant Michael McLean

Officer Kevin Jarzabkowski

Officer Kevin Fasana

Officer Harold Bressler

Officer Shaun Susnis

Sergeant Frank Tonkovich

CAPS awards were presented by board members; Ashley Shi, Matthew Smith, Shafeek Abubaker, Ron Hume, Anthony Nettleton, and Thomas Ross

Presented by BOFP Chairman Ron Davidson to Officer Colton Parchem

Presented by CAPS Chairman Wes Wernette and Police Chief Jason Arres to Officer Kevin Fasana

The Citizens Appreciate Public Safety (CAPS) accepts nominations from citizens who wish to recognize police/fire personnel on their exemplary acts of public service in the community.

You can nominate any member of the Police or Fire Departments here.

The nominations will be considered for recognition during the annual Fire Department CAPS Awards event in October and the annual Police Department CAPS Awards event in May.

