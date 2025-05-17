This week marked National Police Week, a fitting week for the 2025 CAPS Awards, presented by Citizens Appreciate Public Safety (CAPS).
CAPS is an organization of Naperville residents committed to highlighting the amazing individuals who make up Naperville’s Police Force. Each year, CAPS asks the community to nominate Naperville’s public safety employees who embody the values and perform the actions that make Naperville’s Police Department one of the best in the country.
The 2025 CAPS Awards are a moment to celebrate and to remember
Police Chief Jason Arres opened the evening by recalling law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty. “In 2024, we lost 147 police officers in the line of duty, with nine line of duty deaths last year, Illinois had the fourth highest number of officer fatalities.”
Arres praised the department by recognizing the hard work of every member of the police department, not just those receiving awards. “Policing takes a toll on all of us officers, physically and mentally,” Arres said. “It changes us. Did you know that the average citizen experiences 3 to 5 critical incidents in their entire life, while the average police officer in Naperville will experience 3 to 500 critical incidents in their career? That’s a lot of trauma.”
The awards portion of the evening began with the Department awards
Telecommunicator of the Year
Elizabeth Ward
Meritorious Unit Award
Commander Matthew Egan
Sergeant Michael McLean
Sergeant Jonathan Pope
Sergeant Gregory Rink
Police Counselor Eirene Boulougouris
Police Social Worker Jamie Horner
Police Social Worker Alexandra Smith Wieringa
Victim Advocate Gianna Trombino
Commander Michael Rimdzius
Sergeant Michael Umbenhower
Detective Steven Gonzalez
Detective Edward Levandowski
Detective Theresa Stock
Detective Jeremy Womack
Commander Richard Arsenault
Commander Michaus Williams
Sergeant Michael Courterier
Sergeant Kenneth Czubak
Sergeant Christopher Giglio
Sergeant Brett Heun
Sergeant David Lindgren
Sergeant Eric Muska
Sergeant John Reed
Officer Daniel Bies
Officer Michael Brown
Officer Justin Cunat
Officer Ryan Dahlberg
Officer Michelle DePompeis
Officer Cole Ferguson
Officer Alonzo Hedgepeth
Officer Stephanie Hinze
Officer Sean Howard
Officer Tyler LaFlamme
Officer Connor Lain
Officer Daniel Lincicum
Officer Christopher Losurdo
Officer Nathaniel Marquez
Officer Daniel Martinez
Officer James Martino
Officer Meagan McPherson
Officer Mark Milik
Officer Katherine Moore
Officer Brock Perry
Officer Alexis Peterson
Officer Daniel Petro
Officer Tyler Saieg
Officer Andrew Schroeder
Officer Arben Sylejmani
Officer Ray Winkler
Officer Kenneth Wirth
Comm. Service Ofc. Robert Gangloff
Detention Officer Karry Jessen
Detention Officer Eduardo Perez
The CAPS Board of Directors presented the CAPS Awards
CAPS Awards
Officer Martin Franken
School Resource Officer Kevin Merrihew
Officer Ian Connelly
Officer Jason Duffy
Officer Jonathan Jursich
Officer Donald Jason Maulding
Officer Andrew Schroeder
Police Social Worker Jamie Horner
Detective James Koukal
Officer Brett Kohler
Officer Brock Perry
Officer Cale Sparks
Officer Richard Waszak
Officer Ray Winkler
Sergeant Frank Tonkovich
Officer Michael Kamys
Officer Bradley Wiater
Commissioners’ Award
Officer Alonzo Hedgepeth
George Pradel Award
School Resource Officer Kevin Merrihew
The end of the ceremony was bittersweet for one in particular
After the presentation of the awards, Wes Wernette, Chairman of the CAPS Board of Directors, began the closing remarks, “It has been my privilege and honor to serve as chairman of CAPS for the past six years, during which we’ve had the opportunity to recognize and appreciate many dedicated individuals in our police and fire departments. Tonight, however, marks a moment of transition.”
Wernette then introduced Ashley Klco, current Secretary of the Board, to the audience as the incoming chair of the CAPS Board of Directors. “To the officers in the room, your families and the community members who’ve shown up today,” Klco said. “Thank you for being here, for being here tonight, and continuing to support those who protect and serve. As we close out the evening, let’s carry the spirit of appreciation with us, not just tonight, but throughout the year.”