This week marked National Police Week, a fitting week for the 2025 CAPS Awards, presented by Citizens Appreciate Public Safety (CAPS).

CAPS is an organization of Naperville residents committed to highlighting the amazing individuals who make up Naperville’s Police Force. Each year, CAPS asks the community to nominate Naperville’s public safety employees who embody the values and perform the actions that make Naperville’s Police Department one of the best in the country.

The 2025 CAPS Awards are a moment to celebrate and to remember

Police Chief Jason Arres opened the evening by recalling law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty. “In 2024, we lost 147 police officers in the line of duty, with nine line of duty deaths last year, Illinois had the fourth highest number of officer fatalities.”

Arres praised the department by recognizing the hard work of every member of the police department, not just those receiving awards. “Policing takes a toll on all of us officers, physically and mentally,” Arres said. “It changes us. Did you know that the average citizen experiences 3 to 5 critical incidents in their entire life, while the average police officer in Naperville will experience 3 to 500 critical incidents in their career? That’s a lot of trauma.”

The awards portion of the evening began with the Department awards

Telecommunicator of the Year

Elizabeth Ward

Meritorious Unit Award

Commander Matthew Egan

Sergeant Michael McLean

Sergeant Jonathan Pope

Sergeant Gregory Rink

Police Counselor Eirene Boulougouris

Police Social Worker Jamie Horner

Police Social Worker Alexandra Smith Wieringa

Victim Advocate Gianna Trombino

Commander Michael Rimdzius

Sergeant Michael Umbenhower

Detective Steven Gonzalez

Detective Edward Levandowski

Detective Theresa Stock

Detective Jeremy Womack

Commander Richard Arsenault

Commander Michaus Williams

Sergeant Michael Courterier

Sergeant Kenneth Czubak

Sergeant Christopher Giglio

Sergeant Brett Heun

Sergeant David Lindgren

Sergeant Eric Muska

Sergeant John Reed

Officer Daniel Bies

Officer Michael Brown

Officer Justin Cunat

Officer Ryan Dahlberg

Officer Michelle DePompeis

Officer Cole Ferguson

Officer Alonzo Hedgepeth

Officer Stephanie Hinze

Officer Sean Howard

Officer Tyler LaFlamme

Officer Connor Lain

Officer Daniel Lincicum

Officer Christopher Losurdo

Officer Nathaniel Marquez

Officer Daniel Martinez

Officer James Martino

Officer Meagan McPherson

Officer Mark Milik

Officer Katherine Moore

Officer Brock Perry

Officer Alexis Peterson

Officer Daniel Petro

Officer Tyler Saieg

Officer Andrew Schroeder

Officer Arben Sylejmani

Officer Ray Winkler

Officer Kenneth Wirth

Comm. Service Ofc. Robert Gangloff

Detention Officer Karry Jessen

Detention Officer Eduardo Perez

The CAPS Board of Directors presented the CAPS Awards

CAPS Awards

Officer Martin Franken

School Resource Officer Kevin Merrihew

Officer Ian Connelly

Officer Jason Duffy

Officer Jonathan Jursich

Officer Donald Jason Maulding

Officer Andrew Schroeder

Police Social Worker Jamie Horner

Detective James Koukal

Officer Brett Kohler

Officer Brock Perry

Officer Cale Sparks

Officer Richard Waszak

Officer Ray Winkler

Sergeant Frank Tonkovich

Officer Michael Kamys

Officer Bradley Wiater

Commissioners’ Award

Officer Alonzo Hedgepeth

George Pradel Award

School Resource Officer Kevin Merrihew

The end of the ceremony was bittersweet for one in particular

After the presentation of the awards, Wes Wernette, Chairman of the CAPS Board of Directors, began the closing remarks, “It has been my privilege and honor to serve as chairman of CAPS for the past six years, during which we’ve had the opportunity to recognize and appreciate many dedicated individuals in our police and fire departments. Tonight, however, marks a moment of transition.”

Wernette then introduced Ashley Klco, current Secretary of the Board, to the audience as the incoming chair of the CAPS Board of Directors. “To the officers in the room, your families and the community members who’ve shown up today,” Klco said. “Thank you for being here, for being here tonight, and continuing to support those who protect and serve. As we close out the evening, let’s carry the spirit of appreciation with us, not just tonight, but throughout the year.”