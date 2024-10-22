CAPS awards Naperville Fire Department during 150th anniversary

On Thursday, October 17, Citizens Appreciate Public Safety (CAPS) held their annual awards honoring Naperville’s Fire Department at Meson Sabika. The Awards honor firefighters who went above and beyond the call of duty to protect and serve their community. 2024 is a monumental year for the Naperville Fire Department, celebrating 150 years since its inception.

Naperville Fire Department reflects on 150 years of service

Naperville Fire Chief, Mark Puknaitis, opened the awards ceremony by donning a period-accurate fire uniform from when the department was first established. Chief Puknaitis walked through some of the many highlights throughout the years, from Hose Company 1 to the building of Naperville’s 10 fire stations.

The Naperville Fire Department has always been ever-evolving, with initiatives continuing to expand to help more community members in need. Historically, the Naperville Fire Department has been a national leader in cutting edge fire-safety and preparedness, and it continues to guide many other communities.

This year’s CAPS award recipients went above and beyond the call of duty

CAPS board members got to know the work of each award recipient and presented their respective awards, adding personal anecdotes and stories highlighting each honoree.

Presented by CAPS Board Member Ron Hume; Lieutenant Michael Jost and Firefighter/Paramedic Daniel Puknaitis

Presented by CAPS Board Member Derek McDaniel: Lieutenant William Kostelny

Presented by CAPS Board Member Brandy Jones; Lieutenant William Croft, Firefighter/Paramedic Anthony Joaquin, Firefighter/Paramedic Jacob Miller, Firefighter/Paramedic Bradley Smith Wieringa, and Firefighter Stephen Gibertini

Presented by CAPS Board Member Ashley Shi: Lieutenant Jacob DeMay

Presented by CAPS Board Member Ashley Klco; Lieutenant William Kostelny, Firefighter/Paramedic Ryan Seifers, and Firefighter/Paramedic Andrew Winckler

Cadet of the Year, NEMA Award, and Police and Fire Commissioner’s Award

Aside from the many CAPS Awards presented by board members, the ceremony included additional awards for outstanding service. Firefighter Danny Puknaitis took the podium to honor the Naperville Fire Department’s Cadet of the Year. This year’s recipient was Cadet Aiden Pufundt for going above and beyond in his dedication and devotion to the cadet program.

Naperville Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Coordinator Daniel Nelson presented the coordinator’s award to Ricardo Pressiani for his tremendous efforts in volunteerism and problem solving.

Mutual and Box Alarm System (MABAS) presented a special recognition to the Naperville Fire Department and Lt. Charles Gros for his service. Gros had the opportunity to help with the devastation in North Carolina from recent hurricanes. He received the award for his excellent response skills and willingness to travel to the heart of disaster to help those in need.

The Fire and Police Commissioner’s Award, presented by Commissioner Shafeek Abubaker was presented to Captain Michael Ryan. Captain Ryan was honored for his commitment to being a great role model within the department and leading many initiatives such as the department’s payroll system. Ryan was nominated for his great demeanor, leadership skills, and willingness to help and mentor others.

CAPS’ highest honor – George Winckler Award

CAPS’ most highly anticipated and respected award, named after George Winckler, was presented to Lieutenant William Kostelny. The Winckler Award recognizes firefighters who embody what it means to be hardworking, dedicated, and willing to go the extra mile to help people in need in the Naperville Community. Lietutenant George Winckler tragically lost his life during a training exercise in 1991. Known to be a true public safety hero, always willing to lend a hand, his legacy lives on through the George Winckler Award. His son, Firefighter/Paramedic Andrew Winckler, presents the award every year (having received the recognition in 2016).

Lieutenant Kostelny gave a heartfelt speech to thank CAPS for the honor and a shoutout to his wife and daughters for their continued support. He reflected on what the award means and added, “Honored is the main word I can say. I do try to live my life like the picture up there, George, would, giving back to the community”.

