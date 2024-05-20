CAPS presents awards to Naperville’s outstanding police department

On Thursday, May 16, Citizens Appreciate Public Safety (CAPS) held their annual spring awards to honor the outstanding personnel of the Naperville Police Department. To begin the presentation, the Naperville Honor Guard presented the colors, Naperville Police Cadets led the pledge of allegiance, and Chaplain Mike Abron led the invocation. Held during Police Week, the CAPS awards aim to recognize and honor the outstanding work the Naperville Police Department does each day to maintain the city’s safety.

Naperville Police Department Awards 2024

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres spoke first and presented the department overview and six department awards; Telecommunicator of the Year, Chief’s Commendation, two Meritorious Service Awards, and two Meritorious Unit Awards.

Telecommunicator of the Year

Tracy Eisemon

Chief’s Commendation

Emergency Communications Supervisor Amy Kosinsky

Telecommunicator Dana Gambla

Telecommunicator Allegra Glienke

Telecommunicator Andrea Moore

Telecommunicator Jennifer Raitt

Deputy Emily Lotter

Meritorious Service Award

Crime Prevention Specialist Mary Browning

Meritorious Unit Award

Members of the Naperville Honor Guard:

Commander Daniel Fisher

Commander Ricky Krakow

Commander Jason Stuber

Detective Frederick Dylan Krueger

Detective Oscar Maldonado

Detective Michaela Rausch

Detective Shaun Susnis

Detective Ryan Suthard

Detective Timothy Thorpe

Officer Michael Kamys

Officer Katherine Moore

Officer Noe Ortega

Officer Erik Richards

Officer Charles Smith

Meritorious Unit Award

Members of the Strategic Response Unit:

Sergeant Eddie Corneliusen

Sergeant Michael McLean

Detective Kristen Amato

Detective Shaun Susnis

Officer Harold Bressler

Officer Michael Buckley

Officer Alexis Hammer

Officer Brett Kohler

Officer Peter Konow

Officer Daniel Lukensmeyer

Officer Colton Parchem

Officer Cale Sparks

Officer Richard Waszak

Naperville CAPS Awards 2024

Chairman of CAPS, Wes Wernette, and members Ron Hume, Ashley Kico, Tom Ross, Derek McDaniel, Matt Smith, and Ashley Shi, presented the CAPS awards to recipients:

Sergeant Richard Arsenault

Sergeant David Pastrick

Officer Joshua Christenson

Officer Neal Adamski

Officer Matthew Fletcher

Officer Courtney Madden

Officer Allison Simko

Officer Donald Jason Maulding

Board of Fire and Police Commissioners’ Award 2024

Chairman of the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners Ron Davidson presented the Commissioners’ award to Officer Martin Franken for his fantastic service to the Naperville Police Department. Davidson spoke of Franken’s ongoing commitment to the well-being of the citizens of Naperville, recalling multiple incidents in which Franken performed with honor, integrity, and compassion.

George Pradel Award Recipients 2024

CAPS Chairman, Wes Wernette, presented the George Pradel Award to Sergeant Richard Arsenault, Sergeant David Pastrick, and Officer Joshua Christenson for their outstanding police work during a call that potentially saved the life of a Naperville teen. Named for Naperville’s beloved Mayor George Pradel, the award is the highest honor presented by CAPS at their police awards.

Throughout the year, CAPS seeks nominations for Fire and Police personnel who go above the line of duty to serve their community. Nominations can be submitted on CAPS’ website.

