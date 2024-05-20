CAPS presents awards to Naperville’s outstanding police department

On Thursday, May 16, Citizens Appreciate Public Safety (CAPS) held their annual spring awards to honor the outstanding personnel of the Naperville Police Department. To begin the presentation, the Naperville Honor Guard presented the colors, Naperville Police Cadets led the pledge of allegiance, and Chaplain Mike Abron led the invocation. Held during Police Week, the CAPS awards aim to recognize and honor the outstanding work the Naperville Police Department does each day to maintain the city’s safety.
Naperville Police Department Awards 2024
Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres spoke first and presented the department overview and six department awards; Telecommunicator of the Year, Chief’s Commendation, two Meritorious Service Awards, and two Meritorious Unit Awards.
Telecommunicator of the Year
Tracy Eisemon
Chief’s Commendation
Emergency Communications Supervisor Amy Kosinsky
Telecommunicator Dana Gambla
Telecommunicator Allegra Glienke
Telecommunicator Andrea Moore
Telecommunicator Jennifer Raitt
Deputy Emily Lotter
Meritorious Service Award
Crime Prevention Specialist Mary Browning
Meritorious Unit Award
Members of the Naperville Honor Guard:
Commander Daniel Fisher
Commander Ricky Krakow
Commander Jason Stuber
Detective Frederick Dylan Krueger
Detective Oscar Maldonado
Detective Michaela Rausch
Detective Shaun Susnis
Detective Ryan Suthard
Detective Timothy Thorpe
Officer Michael Kamys
Officer Katherine Moore
Officer Noe Ortega
Officer Erik Richards
Officer Charles Smith
Meritorious Unit Award
Members of the Strategic Response Unit:
Sergeant Eddie Corneliusen
Sergeant Michael McLean
Detective Kristen Amato
Detective Shaun Susnis
Officer Harold Bressler
Officer Michael Buckley
Officer Alexis Hammer
Officer Brett Kohler
Officer Peter Konow
Officer Daniel Lukensmeyer
Officer Colton Parchem
Officer Cale Sparks
Officer Richard Waszak
Naperville CAPS Awards 2024
Chairman of CAPS, Wes Wernette, and members Ron Hume, Ashley Kico, Tom Ross, Derek McDaniel, Matt Smith, and Ashley Shi, presented the CAPS awards to recipients:
Sergeant Richard Arsenault
Sergeant David Pastrick
Officer Joshua Christenson
Officer Neal Adamski
Officer Matthew Fletcher
Officer Courtney Madden
Officer Allison Simko
Officer Donald Jason Maulding
Board of Fire and Police Commissioners’ Award 2024
Chairman of the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners Ron Davidson presented the Commissioners’ award to Officer Martin Franken for his fantastic service to the Naperville Police Department. Davidson spoke of Franken’s ongoing commitment to the well-being of the citizens of Naperville, recalling multiple incidents in which Franken performed with honor, integrity, and compassion.
George Pradel Award Recipients 2024
CAPS Chairman, Wes Wernette, presented the George Pradel Award to Sergeant Richard Arsenault, Sergeant David Pastrick, and Officer Joshua Christenson for their outstanding police work during a call that potentially saved the life of a Naperville teen. Named for Naperville’s beloved Mayor George Pradel, the award is the highest honor presented by CAPS at their police awards.
Throughout the year, CAPS seeks nominations for Fire and Police personnel who go above the line of duty to serve their community. Nominations can be submitted on CAPS’ website.
