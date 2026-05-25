Community, courage, and honor at the 2026 Naperville Memorial Day Parade

On Monday, May 25, the Naperville community gathered in downtown Naperville for the 2026 Memorial Day parade.

Memorial Day is a time of observance, to reflect on the sacrifices made by our armed forces.

Presented by the Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 and American Legion Post 43, the parade was hosted by Brett Nila, an Illinois VFW Past State Commander, and a member of Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873.

The parade kicked off from the VFW, headed east on Jackson Avenue, turned left onto Washington Street, and finished at Central Park, where a final memorial day observance took place at noon.

Memorial Day parade paying tribute to those who have given the ultimate sacrifice

The parade began with the presentation of the color guard, a rifle salute, a wreath laying ceremony, the sounding of taps, and the national anthem.

Scout Troops 507 & 510 presented the Naperville Fallen Banners, which listed the names of the 114 men and women who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Patriotic parade participants and performances

The parade included more than 50 entries, with school bands, scouting troops, gold star families, and service organizations.

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