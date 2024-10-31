DuPage County transforms lives of inmates at correctional center

On Thursday, October 24 Patty Gustin held the last presentation of the DuPage County Educational Series, welcoming DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick. Mendrick gave a virtual tour of the DuPage County Correctional Center (DCCC) and all it does to transform the lives of inmates, encouraging them to be productive members of society upon their release.

What the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office does for the community

DuPage County Sheriff is an elected position that oversees the law enforcement in their county and works closely with the jail system to ensure it runs efficiently.

Mendrick started his career as a police officer in 1996 and was elected Sheriff in 2018.The Sheriff’s Office has a wide range of responsibilities in law enforcement in DuPage County. These include providing security in the courts, jail administration, and responding to emergency calls to unincorporated areas.

A continuum of care for incarcerated individuals provides hope and purpose

80% of inmates are in for substance-related charges. Because of this, Mendrick saw a real need to provide his wards with proper care. The programs at the county don’t only address physical and mental care, they also partner with the College of DuPage to provide college-level classes to inmates, such as virtual reality welding and small engine repair. DCCC even has a gang-related tattoo removal parlor and a garden that provides 12,000 pounds of food to local shelters. The program aims to set incarcerated individuals up for success upon graduation/release.

Mendrick stated, “I would say that 70% of these people are good people who made a bad mistake. They can be helped and nurtured to be better.”

DCCC is a trailblazer in correctional facilities

Sheriff Mendrick shared that the DCCC has gained international interest, with a documentary being made by BBC to highlight the positive impacts of their methods of rehabilitation and correction. Inmates have written and published a poetry book as well, one of the many ways that their journey in reforming a life of crime can have a positive impact in the community.

Mendrick shared that 60% of his inmates are gang members, oftentimes involved from a young age. DCCC has a gang desistance program, helping gang members turn away from a life of crime. By targeting and reforming current gang members, it also deters their children from getting involved in gang activity, with hopes that over time the gang activity in the county will shrink significantly.