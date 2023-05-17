Embrace Naperville AAPI Voices & Community Panel

On Saturday, May 13th, the City of Naperville held its second roundtable discussion titled “The Power of Connection: AAPI Voices & Community” through their Embrace Naperville series at the 95th Street Library. The interactive panel featured six panelists from the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community. Panelists; Durriya Gunja, Jacob Kadolph, Melvin Kim, Dr. Tracy P. Leung, Supna Jain, Will Wong shared their personal experiences living in Naperville. Topics ranged from individual and family life to business ownership. The “Embrace Naperville” series aims to encourage dialogue among the AAPI community and beyond. The interactive panel sparked discussion from participants, who had a chance to ask the panel questions during the Q&A portion. The conversation is one of the ways the city honors AAPI heritage month in Naperville.

Embrace Naperville: Empowering our mission through a year of learning

Naperville is dedicated to fostering an inclusive community that values diversity. Dr. Geneace Williams, the City of Naperville’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Manager, works with partners like the Naperville Public Library and Chinese American Women in Action to lead the Embrace Naperville series. This year’s focus is on empowering the City’s mission through a year of learning. Williams expresses gratitude to all participants and panelists for their commitment to building an inclusive community. The City of Naperville seeks to create opportunities for storytelling and conversation that promote a sense of belonging within its diverse community. The Embrace Naperville events are part of an effort to follow the City Council’s 2019 decision to add “creating an inclusive community that values diversity” to the City’s mission statement.

