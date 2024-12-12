North Central College’s “Explore the Sound” concert series returns with “From Light to Love,” in its 16th concert

Since 2008, NCC ‘s Department of Music has used Wentz Concert Hall‘s acoustics and space to provide experiences to the audience they’d never heard (or seen) before. “Explore the Sound” soon became a key event at the college, drawing growing audiences and inspiring artistic challenges. Explore the Sound allowed performers to experiment with how different spaces, lighting, and staging enhanced the music. It encouraged instrumentalists and vocalists to become more adaptable, inventive, and sensitive to the acoustics, fostering independence and leadership. Each year, performers and the audience generated new ideas for future performances. This year’s concert, “From Light to Love,” features arrangements of “Go Tell it on the Mountain, “Deck the Halls,” “Noel,” and several other songs from all over the globe.

Music has the power to heal and grow

“During these challenging times our music continues to create a community that supports us, demands the best of our artistic selves, and gets us through,” says conductor Romana Wis, Professor of Music and Director of Choral Activities. “We always believe our music becomes a grounding experience and inspiration for our greater lives and deep purpose.”

According to Conductor Romana Wis, this year’s program reflects on “light, sky, and stars,” along with celebrations of the holiday season. Ultimately, “Explore the Sound” emphasizes the music itself, offering a presentation of sound and sight to entertain and enchant.

Watch last year’s concert “Night, Light, and Wonder” here.