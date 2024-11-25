Every year, KidsMatter celebrates the dedication of outstanding youths giving back to their community. This year, 23 young volunteers who selflessly give their time and effort to the nonprofits in the area were celebrated at KidsMatter’s annual Youth Service Awards. “KidsMatter is all about healthy choices,” says CEO and Executive Director Nina Menis. “Our mission is to build resilient kids who say no to destructive choices and yes to endless possibilities.”

The Young Naperville Singers, celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, kicked off the event with a short concert for everyone. Mayor Scott Wehrli praised Naperville’s volunteer spirit, noting that the city’s sense of community and selflessness sets it apart. “True success is the accomplishment of an aim for purpose. This is true, but we can see your purpose is much higher. It’s about making a difference in others’ lives. Success is what you’ve already demonstrated. It’s knowing you have a purpose in life. Choosing to focus on others and not just yourself,” Wehrli said.

He commended the outstanding youths giving back and encouraged them to reflect on how their service will shape their futures. He urged them to cherish the recognition and remember the adults who supported them along the way.

Menis thanked the community of Naperville for its commitment to youth and service. “You are a gift to this community. Bottom line, we are celebrating who you are today and who you will become. For we know you are a gift that will keep on giving,” Menis said.

Menis, Wehrli, Councilman Benny White, Councilman Josh McBroom, Councilwoman Jennifer Bruzan Taylor, Councilman Nate Wilson, and Councilman Paul Leong all celebrated the 23 honorees, emphasizing their dedication to making a positive impact. The 2024 Youth Service Award recipients and the organizations they supported:

Kendall Albertini: Good Shepherd Church Fusion Disability Ministry

Soha Ali: NAMI DuPage

Advit Arora: KidsMatter

Grey Bauer: Alive Centers for Teens

Lily Bradley: The Morton Arboretum

Lyndeia Clark: Naperville Park District

Erin Dearie: Endeavor Health Edward Hospital

Bianca Garcia: KidsMatter

Siri Gundapaneni: West Suburban Community Pantry

Olivia Huff: Western DuPage Special Recreation Association

Jonathan Lissak: Good Shepherd Church Fusion Disability Ministry

Yagnesh Lokesh: Endeavor Health and KidsMatter

Monish Malla: Naperville Public Library

Anna Mase: Little Friends, Inc.

Kiera Moran: Turning Pointe Autism Foundation

Juliet Parrott: Little Friends, Inc.

Shrey Patel: Alive Centers for Teens

Natalie Pope: 360 Youth Services

Molly Rintoul: Naper Settlement

Anirudh Saravanan: GiGi’s Playhouse Fox Valley

Joshua Staggs: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland & Northwest Indiana

Sylvia Steger: Naperville Public Library

Anna Weber: 360 Youth Services

KidsMatter has been honoring the outstanding youths giving back to Naperville and their dedication to service and volunteerism for over 30 years. For more information on KidsMatter and its Youth Service Awards, visit kidsmatter2us.org