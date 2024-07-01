KidsMatter Teen Philanthropy Initiative Capstone Ceremony 2024

The KidsMatter Teen Philanthropy Initiative held its capstone ceremony on June 26 at the Naperville Municipal Center. At the event, the different groups comprised of teens and mentors awarded donations to area nonprofits.

What is the Teen Philanthropy Initiative?

This initiative follows the Three Pillars Initiative, which seeks to develop and launch programs that teach the art, science, and business of philanthropy to the next generation by providing hands-on experiences in fundraising, grantmaking, and community service.

Interested students undergo an application and interview process. 30 students will be selected for the program during their junior year, where they will be introduced to fundamental areas of the nonprofit sector, such as budgeting. By their senior year, students will dive into the world of fundraising by launching a 9-month campaign, using proven techniques to solicit donations. Eventually, the earnings from the campaign are distributed to local nonprofit organizations the following year.

How the program will run:

Juniors enroll and make a 2-year commitment to the program

Adult mentors deliver the curriculum and community outreach activities

First-year program devoted to learning and doing grantmaking

Second-year program devoted to learning and doing fundraising

Community service projects completed during both years

At the capstone ceremony, students gave out various donations to selected nonprofits

The following nonprofits received donations:

Alive Center

ALMAS

Almost Home Kids

Fry YMCA

Inside Out Club

KidsMatter Senior High Board

NAMI DuPage

Naperville Neighbors United

Maker’s Lab

Max’s Mission

May’s Music Center of Excellence

SCARCE

About KidsMatter

KidsMatter has been serving kids in the community since 2001. The organization seeks to build resilient kids who say “No” to destructive choices and “Yes” to their endless possibilities. KidsMatter provides resources from reputable sources and also information on free events for teens, parents and families.