Every year, the Fry Family YMCA hosts its annual interfaith breakfast–a tradition started by Mayor George Pradel over twenty years ago. The main gym is filled with tables, a stage is set, and community leaders from all over the Naperville area gather to celebrate the richness and diversity of Naperville and the many different faiths of its residents. A candle was at the center of each table, reinforcing that light is a symbol of hope and unity for the new year

This year’s breakfast began with the lighting of a diya, a lamp that holds religious significance in many faiths. Several members of Naperville’s interfaith community came to the stage and lit the lamp together.

The breakfast also featured several musical performances from children’s groups in the area, like the Waubonsie Valley High School choirs, ICN Youth Group choirs, and Road Show Inc. Dephne Ertoklar also took to the stage to sing a solo performance of “Starlight,” from the musical “Rosie.”

Speaking at his second annual breakfast, Mayor Scott Wehrli reflected on the importance of community, highlighting the significance of the sunrise as a symbol of hope and unity. “It’s the day’s first light appearing in the sky,” said Wehrli. “It happens every day. It’s amazing how that moment of fresh light unites us. You think about going to work, or you’re going to school, or taking a run. That sunrise every morning is seen by every one of us. And so many of the celebrations that traditionally take place this time of year have light as a central concept. That light, it’s a universal symbol of hope.” He finished his remarks by praising the youth of Naperville for their involvement in volunteering and leadership, emphasizing the importance of supporting and guiding the future leaders of Naperville.

The keynote speaker was originally Trisha Prabhu, a vocal opponent of cyberbullying, but she was called to the White House for a summit about mental health. Stepping in for her were the Holistic Kids, four young men who reach out to kids all over the world about health, wellness, and empowering themselves from the inside out. They each took to the stage in turn to speak out against bullying and to be proactive about mental health.