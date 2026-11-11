Naperville pays tribute at annual Veterans Day ceremony

On Wednesday morning, American Legion Post 43 and Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 hosted their annual Veterans Day program at Naperville’s Veterans Park, 303 E. Gartner Road.

“The 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. The armistice to end all fighting in the war to end all wars went into effect on November 11, 1918, at 11 a.m. Paris time, thus ending what would later come to be called World War I. Initially designated Armistice Day, Veterans Day has become a day when we remember, honor, and celebrate those who served in our armed forces,” said Brett Nila, a past commander of the Lisle VFW to open the program.

American Legion and VFW members speak

Lynn Lowder and Wayne Fischer, both members of the Naperville American Legion and VFW, spoke at the event. They emphasized the importance of honoring those who served.

“The reason why we can stand up here and celebrate and talk to one another is because of these veterans out here – Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard, and Space Force – down through decades here in America, people all across this country from all walks of life have taken that oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” said Lowder.

Fischer shared an article written by Mike Barbour, another member of both the American Legion and VFW.

“What is a veteran really? There is a very simple answer to that question,” said Fischer. “A veteran, whether active duty, discharged, retired or reserve, is someone who at one point in his or her life wrote a blank check made payable to the United States of America for an amount up to and including his or her life.”

Message from Naperville’s Mayor

Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli was the honored guest speaker for the event.

Wehrli said that every Veterans Day, Naperville comes together to say two words, “Thank you.”

“But behind those two simple words are complex stories of service, sacrifice, and heroism. Stories of men and women who left behind everything familiar because of the love they had for America,” said Wehrli.

Veterans honored for sacrifices made

The Naperville Municipal Band performed its service medley featuring the official songs of the various branches of the United States military.

The event also featured the laying of a wreath, a moment of silence, a rifle salute, and the sounding of taps.

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