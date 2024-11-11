Naperville Veterans Day ceremony honors those who served

On Monday morning, American Legion Post 43 and Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 hosted their annual Veterans Day program at Naperville’s Veterans Park, 303 E. Gartner Rd.

Song and speeches in tribute to military

The day’s commemorations began with a wreath laying at the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument. The monument serves as a tribute to the families of service members who have fallen in the line of duty.

The Naperville Municipal Band performed several songs ahead of the official ceremony, which commenced at 11 a.m.

Commanders from both posts spoke at the event, honoring the sacrifices made by so many in our nation’s military.

Standing up for freedom

Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli also took the podium, giving thanks to those who’ve served, and noting the importance of teaching future generations that their freedoms were hard-won by the service of others.

“A short time ago, I stood before a Naperville North High School students at their Veterans Day assemblies. This morning. I told them that the rights we enjoy today are because throughout history, someone always stood up. Veterans are the heroes who stood up and said, ‘Yes, I will serve this country and I will fight for its freedoms,’” Wehrli said.

Veterans honored for sacrifices made

The crowd observed a moment of silence to honor the fallen, followed by a wreath-laying by members of the Fort Payne chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

After a rifle salute, and the sounding of taps, the event was capped off by the Napervile Municipal Band playing a medley of armed forces songs.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you.