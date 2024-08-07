OPUS showcases students’ skills at summer camp concert

On Monday, August 5, OPUS held its annual Salute, Honor, and Love concert at Wentz Concert Hall in Downtown Naperville. The concert showcases the skills the students cultivate during their week-long summer camp. The camp fosters learning and love of music through various workshops and classes with industry professionals. Campers can arrange and compose pieces, play in ensembles, and hone their skills in an orchestral setting. The Salute, Honor, and Love concert is dedicated to veterans and their families.

Campers perform an impressive repertoire at the OPUS Salute, Honor, and Love Concert

Pax Dolce allegretto by Catherine McMichael performed by Blue Angels: De-Hao Delwyn Tsai 蔡德皓, violin 1;Lauren Culver, TA, violin 2;Nathan Sachs, cello; De-Ruei Darien Tsai蔡德叡, piano

Menuet from Rodelinda by George Handel arr. Philip Clark performed by: Super Speedy Awesome Trio: Grace Zhu 朱天悦, violin 1; Yi-Jie Brian Liu 劉乙頡, violin 2;Magnus Zhu 朱天昊, cello

Composition – The A-B-Keys: Nathaniel Hoch, cello; Nathan Freeland, cello

Arranging – Makedonsko Devojce performed by Sofia Radovic, violin; Aleksandra Radovic, violin;Gabriella Radovic, bass ukulele; Lydia Kessler, harp; Miriam Kessler, piano

String Trio Op. 46 I. Improvviso by Luigi Maurizio Tedeschi performed by The Harp-oons: Joyce Wang 王馨悦, violin; Leo O’Brill, cello; Lydia Kessler, harp

String Quintet No.3, Op.97 in E-flat major IV. Finale Allegro giusto by Antonín Dvořák performed by: Dvorak’s Plyšoví Medvidci: Ellie Freeland, violin 1; Brody Wise, violin 2;

Juliana DeBoer, violin 3; Elliot Kastengren, viola;Nathaniel Hoch, cello

Piano Trio in G major IV. Finale. Appassionato by Claude Debussy performed by M.A.C. n’Debucheese: Adi Bawiskar, violin; Cameron Eddington, cello; Max Zheng, piano

Quartet in E-flat major, Op. 16 III. Rondo. Allegro ma non troppo by Ludwig van Beethoven performed by 2 x 2: Emma Bruno TA, violin; Anurag Raghu, viola; Sonora Richardson, cello; Andrew Tang 汤子煊 TA, piano

Café Music for Violin, Cello and Piano Allegro by Paul Schoenfeld performed by The Black Pearl Trio: Sofia Radovic, violin; Aleksandra Radovic, cello; Gabriela Radovic, piano

OPUS fosters a love for chamber and orchestral music

OPUS has a mission to provide exciting and enriching opportunities for young artists with an interest in orchestral and chamber music. The annual summer camp provides campers with the tools they need to hone their musical skills, builds confidence and lasting friendships, and fosters an understanding and appreciation of chamber music. OPUS’s programming extends beyond the summer season, with workshops and learning experiences available throughout the school year.

