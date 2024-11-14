Stefan Holt hosts NCTV17 Morning Show FUNdraiser

On Thursday, November 14, NBC 5 Chicago anchor and Naperville resident Stefan Holt returned as host of NCTV17’s third annual Morning Show community breakfast FUNdraiser at The Matrix Club.

The morning started for 265 supporters with a delicious breakfast provided by Belgio’s Catering and DeEtta’s Bakery, set to the upbeat sounds of The Morning Show Band (Craig Roselieb on Saxophone, Larry Harris on Keyboards, Keith Brady on Bass, and Ryan Boone on Drums.)

Stefan opened the event with heartfelt remarks on the value of community-focused news.

“When we were looking for places to live, we wanted a family-friendly community that values education and fosters a strong sense of belonging. Naperville checked all the boxes! And, as I’ve come to know, it deserves world-class storytellers who are committed to covering the news and events shaping our neighborhoods. The Chicago media market covers a vast region, often focusing on city or national news. But while mainstream outlets report on major events, hyperlocal journalists dive deep into the issues that matter most here in Naperville. Without NCTV17, who else will cover our school boards, local sports, and community achievements?”

The first interview of the morning featured Naperville Little League Baseball. Stefan interviewed Director of Operations Lisa O’Rear and Umpire Tony Calcagno. They were then joined on stage by the Supreme A City Championship Team, The Avocados, proudly sponsored by NCTV17. The team handed out baseballs to attendees, and Team Manager Dan Jackson gave Stefan an enthusiastic overview of their season. The Avocados were surprised by a special message from White Sox player and former Naperville Little Leaguer, Nicky Lopez, shown on the big screen.

To keep the energy high, attendees participated in Game On! Trivia, testing their knowledge with questions about Naperville’s history, TV shows, and music. The competition was fierce, with Table #1 claiming victory (and Downtown Naperville gift cards) after a perfect score!

The second interview featured Suzanne Stone, CEO & President of Livestrong. Suzanne, a former NCTV17 staffer, reflected on how her early experiences with the station shaped her passion for nonprofit work. She recalled reporting on Naperville’s 1996 flood and traveling to the city’s first sister city, Nitra, Slovakia, with Mayor George A. Pradel.

The show concluded with a powerful paddle raise, where attendees contributed over $35,000 to support NCTV17’s mission of informing, connecting, and empowering the Naperville community. For those unable to attend, donations are still welcome online at NCTV17.org.

In his closing remarks, Stefan Holt captured the spirit of the morning, sharing:

“Supporting NCTV17 is an investment in our own voices, our own accountability, and our shared future. Thank you for supporting local storytelling!”

Thanks to everyone who helped make this inspiring morning a success and for your ongoing support of community-centered journalism that reflects diverse local voices, starts community conversations, and encourages civic engagement! A special shout-out to our event sponsors – without their investment in Naperville’s nonprofit TV station, this event would not have been possible!