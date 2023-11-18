On Thursday, November 16, NCTV17 returned with The Morning Show community breakfast FUNdraiser at a new venue, The Matrix Club.

It was a fast-paced morning that started with a delicious breakfast provided by Belgio’s Catering and DeEtta’s Bakery and the upbeat sounds of The Morning Show Band (aka a trio from The Pete Ellman Big Band.)

NBC 5 Chicago News anchor Stefan Holt hosted the show, bringing his warmth and experience to the stage.

Within 60 minutes, Stefan shared four impact stories highlighting the many ways NCTV17’s television coverage keeps the community informed, connected, and engaged.

The Local Lens: the first interview was with Jim Gamache, an Aurora resident who has been volunteering to aid communities throughout Ukraine, and Naperville News 17 reporter Will Payne who told his story. Greens & Gridiron: John Keller, Neuqua Valley girls’ golf coach, and Luke Williams, football and basketball player at Naperville North reflect on the role local television coverage has on high school athletes. Naperville’s Tapestry: Krishna Bansal, Chairman of Indian Community Outreach, and Jacque Clermont, Community Relations Director for District 203, discuss the importance of showcasing our community’s arts, cultures, and traditions on TV. Olivia’s Story: Over the past few years, NCTV17 has covered one Naperville family’s journey through Pediatric Cancer and spotlight how their neighbors stepped up in so many touching ways.

Greg “G Man” Dellinger then led a paddle raise to support NCTV17’s mission that raised over $35,000! If you could not attend the breakfast, but want to make a gift of support, you can do so online.

The show finished with NCTV17’s very own game show host, Danielle Tufano, putting two teams through their paces to determine the The Morning Show Game On! winner. Spoiler alert: A last-minute change to the lineup didn’t upset the Fantastic Fans as they claimed victory this year!

• Super Supporters: Paige Ronchetti, Dana Davenport, and Wendy Hayum-Gross

• Fantastic Fans: Nathan Ronchetti, James Bernicki, and Jason Altenbern

This event would not have been possible without the generosity of 16 amazing sponsors and a room of 220 people who got up early to help NCTV17 support its mission of informing, connecting and engaging by telling local stories on-air and online.

As Stefan Holt said at the start of the morning, “The power of storytelling is really as old as time itself. We love a good story. Storytelling builds connection and builds knowledge. It builds understanding. It builds compassion. It builds empathy. This is why it’s so important that we support NCTV17.”

Thank you for your support of local storytelling!