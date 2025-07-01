Baumgartner Construction outlasts Platinum Partners Realtors Cubs to win the Naperville Little League Supreme AA Championship

Colin Nash and the Platinum Partners Realtors Cubs take on Brooks Ulaszek and Baumgartner Construction in the Naperville Little League Supreme AA Championship. Baumgartner Construction heads into the title game on a 14-game winning streak dating back to the beginning of May. The Cubs enter after a high-scoring 17-13 win over Pro Image Sports, with the absent Randy Gordon contributing in a big way to get them to the Championship round. We also have a matchup between cousins and best friends, Carter Rogala of Baumgartner Construction and Quinn Burfield of the Cubs. The Supreme AA Championship is sponsored by Guzman Y Gomez.

Baumgartner Construction scores three runs in the first and shows off some nice plays on defense

With two outs in the top of the first, the Cubs get the first hit of the day thanks to Nolan Rand. He pops it high, and the Baumgartner outfielder just misses it.

One out in the bottom half, and Carter Rogala is at third. Brian Baumgartner hits a grounder that the infield can’t corral, and it gives him time to get to first as Rogala makes it home to open the scoring.

On the next at-bat, Jack Stacey hits a blooper over the second baseman’s head. Baumgartner makes it to third, where the throw is off, allowing him to take advantage and sprint home for another run. Baumgartner’s up 2-0 as Stacey gets to third off the error as well.

Now up is Gavin Heneghan, who grounds it out to Knox Ferguson, who throws to first for an out. Heneghan picks up the RBI, as Baumgartner makes it 3-0 after the first.

In the top of the second, Jackie Dunn also hits a ground ball to short for a single to get the Cubs on base.

Dunn tries to steal second, but the throw from Baumgartner to second baseman Russell Weiss is made in time as the bases are empty with one out.

After two singles from Grayson Marchluk and Mike Wilkinson, the Cubs are threatening, but they leave the runners stranded on base as Gunnar Weissenhofer records his second strikeout, getting a batter to look! Baumgartner Construction still leads 3-0.

Brody Blaker and Brian Baumgartner help give Baumgartner Construction a commanding 9-0 lead after two innings

Bottom of the second, Nick Parker hits a grounder to third base, where Gavin Dyson makes a nice throw to first for an early out for the Cubs.

Baumgartner is looking to replicate the first, as Cameron Jaffe walks to get on.

Brody Blaker hits a chopper to pitcher Jackie Dunn. The throw to first is off the mark, allowing Blaker to get there safely. Jaffe also scores to put Baumgartner up 4-0.

A couple of at-bats later, with Blaker at third and Brooks Ulaszek on second, Dunn’s pitch to Grant Kehoe goes off the catcher’s foot and to the backstop. He scrambles to defend home, but it is too late as Blaker slides in to give Baumgartner a 5-0 advantage.

Now with the bases loaded, Weissenhofer records the RBI groundout, as the throw to first is in time from Marchluk. Ulaszek cruises home to make it 6-0, Baumgartner.

Up again for Baumgartner is Brian Baumgartner. He ropes one into the gap of the infield and out to center. It allows Kehoe and Rogala to score, making it 8-0 Baumgartner.

The hits keep coming as Stacey is the next to hit it past the infield. It allows Baumgartner to score as they lead 9-0 after two innings.

More runners cross home about halfway through the Naperville Little League Supreme AA Championship

The pitching keeps the Cubs scoreless in the third as Weissenhofer records a 1-2-3 inning, striking out all three batters in quick succession to give possession back to Baumgartner.

Bottom three, Baumgartner Construction continues to build on the hitting, first from a pair of Weiss’s. Russell Weiss reaches for the single.

Immediately after, Dominic Weiss hits one that sneaks over the shortstop’s glove.

Nick Parker then hits a ground ball to Rand at Short, who tags Russell Weiss. He throws to the pitcher, but it’s off, and it sends Dominic Weiss to third, where another throw is off the mark! Dominic heads home, and Baumgartner reaches double-digit runs.

Then, on the next at-bat, another errant pitch goes back behind home, allowing Parker to score. It’s 11-0 Baumgartner after three innings.

Premium Partners Realtors Cubs score four unanswered in the fourth of the Naperville Little League Supreme AA Championship

Clark Sterling and Nolan Rand opened the fourth with a pair of walks. Now, Dunn hits a hard grounder out to center field, advancing Sterling to third and Rand to second.

Marchluk looks to capitalize for the Cubs, hitting a grounder that bounces off the pitcher’s glove. Baumgartner gets the out at second, but Sterling and Rand are able to put the Cubs on the board, down 11-2.

Wilkinson reaches safely thanks to a Walk, and the Cubs bring Dunn back out to pinch run.

Immediately after, Baumgartner Construction throws a wild pitch, allowing Dunn to run from third to home base just in time!

Moments later, Baumgartner throws one just off the catcher’s glove, allowing Wilkinson to score. Cubs trail 11-4 in the middle of the fourth inning.

Now on the mound for the Cubs is Sarbendra Shaha, who makes quick of his first batter. He records a K to start the bottom of the fourth.

But up for Baumgartner again is Rogala, who hits a bouncer out to left field and gets on base for a single.

Then, another wild pitch for the Cubs sees Rogala steal not just second, but also third, and then he takes it the distance after an errant throw! Rogala races home to put Baumgartner Construction up 12-4.

Two at-bats later, the Cubs make the defensive play as a liner is sent right to Rand’s glove, he throws to first, where Dunn tags out a runner for an insane double play to retire the side.

Top five with one out, Matt Davis gets on base for the Cubs with a walk.

Cubs get the bats going–Quinn Burfield hits a fly-ball to left field and scampers to first for the single and advances Davis to second.

On the next at-bat, Sterling is the next to pick up a single, with a bloop to right.

Bases loaded with two outs in the fifth, Baumgartner forces a grounder, and the throw is in time at first to leave all runners stranded.

Baumgartner Construction defeats the Cubs 14-4 in five innings

Baumgartner looks to score two runs in the bottom half and win by 10 in the fifth inning. Stacey hits a hard shot to left and records a single to start it up.

After a Russel Weiss walk, two runners are on as the pitch is off the mark. Stacey goes from third and slides into home. Baumgartner Construction is one run away from winning on a mercy rule.

They would get that chance as Dominic Weiss hits a liner to left field as the ball bounces off the outfielder’s glove, and it’s all Baumgartner needs. Russell Weiss makes it home, giving Baumgartner a 14-4 win via mercy rule in five innings. Baumgartner Construction wins their fifteenth straight game and are the Supreme AA class champions over the Platinum Partners Realtors Cubs. Baumgartner caps off their season at 19-3 while the Cubs finish as runner-up at 14-10 after a great run in the postseason!

