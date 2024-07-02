Casey Krueger earns a spot on Women’s Soccer National Team in Paris Olympics

Naperville Central graduate Casey Krueger has officially earned a spot on the 2024 U.S Women’s Soccer National Team competing in the 2024 Olympics in Paris. This will be the second consecutive Team USA appearance for the former Redhawk star, who earned a bronze medal at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo.

Heading back to the Olympics while enjoying a new home

Before heading overseas, Krueger has been playing for the Washington Spirit of the National Women’s Soccer League after signing a three-year contract this winter. Prior to that, she had been a key member of her hometown Chicago Red Stars from 2016-2023.

Krueger and Team USA looks to return to the top of the medal stand

As one of six defenders on the 18-person team, Krueger hopes to help Team USA bring home the gold for the fourth time since winning the inaugural event in 1996. The USWNT has not won gold since the 2012 Olympics after falling in the quarterfinals in 2016 and finishing in third in 2021.

The full team will compete together for the first time on July 13th against Mexico in preparation for the Olympic games. The first Olympic match will be on July 25th against Zambia, the day before the Opening Ceremonies.

Although this is the second appearance in the Olympics with Team USA for Casey Krueger, she has been playing international competition with U.S. Youth National Teams since she was a teenager. She previously played on the U-15 and U-20 levels before joining the professional ranks.