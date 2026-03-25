Chicago Bulls star Matas Buzelis visits Naperville Guzman y Gomez

Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis visited the Naperville Guzman y Gomez location at 1519 N. Naper Blvd. to spend a Sunday afternoon with local fans.

Buzelis shares a connection with local Bulls fans

The second-year standout was greeted by hundreds of Bulls fanatics eager to interact with one of the game’s rising stars.

“We love Matas Buzelis, since he was drafted, so much. We found out just yesterday that this event was going on, so we said, we have to go,” said Buzelis superfans Matthew Bush and Fernanda Cabrera.

The western suburbs are familiar to Buzelis and his family, who grew up in Willowbrook, with Matas playing his freshman season at Hinsdale Central. After enjoying some of the cuisine, Buzelis took time to meet with Naperville-area well-wishers, who were eager to chat, take pictures, have memorabilia signed, and even share their talents.

“They say don’t meet your heroes, but it was awesome!” said Bush.

For NCTV17, I’m Justin Cornwell.

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